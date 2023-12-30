en English
Emilia Clarke and Mother Honored with MBE for Brain Injury Charity Work

By: Muhammad Jawad
Published: December 30, 2023 at 11:36 pm EST | Updated: Dec 30, 2023 at 1:08 am EST
Emilia Clarke and Mother Honored with MBE for Brain Injury Charity Work

British actress Emilia Clarke, renowned for her role in the international hit series Game Of Thrones, and her mother Jenny, have been bestowed with the prestigious title of Members of the Order of the British Empire (MBE). This accolade comes in recognition of their substantial contributions to charity work focused on brain injury. Their charitable venture, SameYou, was birthed from Emilia’s personal trials with brain haemorrhages, aiming to boost access to neuro-rehabilitation for individuals recovering from brain injuries or strokes.

Surviving the Unthinkable

Emilia Clarke’s journey with brain health has been fraught with life-threatening challenges. She suffered from two major brain haemorrhages, the first of which occurred in 2011, shortly after the completion of the inaugural season of Game Of Thrones. This medical emergency left her temporarily aphasic, struggling to communicate, and teetering on the brink of a coma. Her second haemorrhage in 2013 was equally critical, necessitating surgery due to a significant increase in size. Despite these formidable health battles, Emilia emerged triumphant, surviving what she refers to as a ‘really small minority’ of such cases without severe long-term effects.

From Personal Struggle to Public Service

Inspired by their personal encounters with brain health, Emilia and her mother Jenny channeled their experiences into the establishment of SameYou. This charity aims to revolutionize the recovery process for brain injury survivors, pioneering innovative recovery programs and spearheading vital research in this medical field. The charity’s flagship Neurorehabilitation Online program has already catered to almost 1,000 patients, yielding transformative results. Plans are underway to expand the outreach of this program across the UK.

Emilia Clarke’s Journey: A Beacon of Resilience

Emilia Clarke’s personal odyssey has not only led to the inception of SameYou but also served as a testament to resilience and the power of facing adversity head-on. She has been candid about her experiences, articulating the excruciating pain she endured during her brain haemorrhages and the subsequent uphill battle towards recovery. Her story has encouraged thousands to reach out, forming a community of shared experiences and mutual support. SameYou, therefore, serves as a platform to address the scarcity of resources and attention dedicated to the repercussions of living with a brain injury, amplifying the voices and experiences of survivors.

Muhammad Jawad

Hailing from a rich journalistic background, Muhammad Jawad has sharpened his reporting acumen with esteemed networks such as HUM News, GNN News, GTV News, Roze News, Din News, Afghanistan International, and Urdu Point. With over half a decade of intensive experience, Jawad's repertoire spans across political discourses, societal narratives, and pivotal current events. Notably agile under pressure, he consistently delivers under tight timelines, with a flair for investigative journalism and data-backed storytelling. Jawad's exemplary communication prowess has facilitated robust connections with diverse sources, fostering trust amongst peers and resonating with viewers. In our newsroom, he stands as a beacon of dedication, consistently channeling his fervor for journalism to craft stories that resonate and inform.

