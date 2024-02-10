Embrace Winter's Charm: 'Caravane des neiges' Returns to Ville de Saint-Lazare

In a delightful turn of events, the much-anticipated 'Caravane des neiges' is back on track after initial weather-related cancellations. Ville de Saint-Lazare will be hosting this winter extravaganza on February 10 and 11, promising a whirlwind of outdoor activities.

A Winter Wonderland Beckons

The residents of Ville de Saint-Lazare can finally look forward to embracing winter's charm as the Service des loisirs has confirmed the 'Caravane des neiges' event. After being pushed back due to unfavorable weather conditions, the festival is now all set to take place this weekend at Parc Bédard from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.

To make up for the lost snowfall, the city's recreation department has arranged for 10 truckloads of snow, ensuring the event's success and providing ample opportunities for winter fun.

Skating and Snow Joy

The two-day event will offer an array of activities for all ages. On Saturday evening, ice skating enthusiasts can glide their way to joy at the Complexe sportif from 6:30 pm to 8 pm. The festivities continue on Sunday with 'Plaisirs d'hiver' at Parc nature les Forestiers-de-Saint-Lazare from 10 am to 3 pm.

In true Canadian spirit, participants are encouraged to bundle up, bring their ice skates, and join in the celebration of winter.

Stay Tuned for Updates

Given the unpredictable nature of winter weather, the Service des loisirs advises residents to stay updated regarding any changes or cancellations. All relevant information will be posted on Ville de Saint-Lazare's Facebook page and website.

As the 'Caravane des neiges' rolls into town, the city braces itself for a weekend filled with laughter, camaraderie, and the magic of winter. With the promise of snow-covered grounds and a host of outdoor activities, the event is poised to rekindle the community's love for the season.

For now, the people of Ville de Saint-Lazare eagerly await the 'Caravane des neiges,' ready to embrace the winter wonderland in their backyard.

So, mark your calendars for February 10 and 11, and prepare to join the city in celebrating winter's beauty at Parc Bédard. With the Service des loisirs working diligently to ensure the event's success, the 'Caravane des neiges' is all set to become the highlight of this winter season.

Stay updated through Ville de Saint-Lazare's Facebook page and website for any changes, and don't forget to bring your ice skates and warm smiles as the city celebrates the joy of winter.