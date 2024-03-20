Will Smith Explores Faith, Reads Quran 'Cover to Cover' During Ramadan

In a revealing interview, Will Smith shared a significant turn in his spiritual journey, highlighting his deep dive into religious texts, particularly the Quran, during Ramadan of 2023. The acclaimed actor discussed the clarity and simplicity he found within its pages, marking a period of profound personal reflection and growth.

Spiritual Awakening

Will Smith opened up about the challenging phase of his life over the past two years, which led him to seek solace and understanding in religious texts. "You know, the last two years of my life have been a difficult time," Smith said during his conversation with Egyptian journalist Amr Adeeb on the Big Time Podcast. He emphasized the Quran's clear message, expressing his appreciation for its straightforwardness and the connections between it and other holy books.

Reflections on Personal Life

Smith's journey into spiritual exploration comes on the heels of public scrutiny following a heated exchange at the 2022 Academy Awards with comedian Chris Rock. Furthermore, revelations about his and Jada Pinkett Smith's marriage surfaced, indicating they've been living separate lives since 2016. These events have underscored a period of introspection and reevaluation of personal beliefs and relationships for Smith.

Cultural Connections

In addition to his spiritual quest, Smith also voiced his affection for Saudi Arabian culture, humorously suggesting he might have been a Genie in a past life. This remark, alongside his deep respect for the Quran, underscores a broader appreciation and curiosity for cultures and beliefs outside his own.

Will Smith's candid sharing of his spiritual journey and the challenges of his personal life offer a glimpse into the ongoing transformation of one of Hollywood's most beloved figures. His exploration of faith and the Quran during Ramadan signifies not just a personal milestone but also contributes to wider conversations about spirituality, culture, and the quest for clarity in a complex world.