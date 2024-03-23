UN Chief Guterres Urges Humanitarian Ceasefire in Gaza, Set to Visit Rafah Border

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres's visit to the Egypt-Gaza border city of Rafah on Saturday marks a critical moment in the ongoing Israel-Hamas war. Guterres, who arrived in Egypt on Friday for his annual Ramadan solidarity trip, aims to push for a humanitarian ceasefire amidst the devastating conflict in Gaza, as stated by his spokesman, Farhan Haq. This visit comes at a time when Israel has threatened to launch an offensive on the Palestinian side of Rafah, a move US Secretary of State Antony Blinken has cautioned against.

Strategic Significance of Rafah

Rafah, Gaza's southernmost city, has emerged as a focal point in the Israel-Hamas conflict, with its population swelling to 1.5 million people due to almost six months of Israeli bombardment. The city's strategic importance lies in its role as a key gateway for humanitarian supplies into the Gaza Strip. Guterres's visit to a hospital in El-Arish and his meetings with aid workers on the Egyptian side of Rafah underscore the dire humanitarian situation and the urgent need for international intervention.

Humanitarian Crisis in Gaza

The war, triggered by the October 7 Hamas attack on Israel, has led to catastrophic loss of life and destruction in Gaza. According to the Hamas-led health ministry in Gaza, at least 31,988 people have been killed since the start of Israel's offensive. Guterres's visit aims to draw attention to the humanitarian crisis, reiterating his calls for a ceasefire and the need to silence the guns, particularly in Gaza and Sudan. His itinerary also includes iftar with refugees who fled Sudan due to the ongoing conflict there, highlighting the wider regional implications of the war.

Controversy and Investigations Surrounding UNRWA

The UN Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees in the Near East (UNRWA) has recently been embroiled in controversy over Israeli claims that 12 of its 30,000 employees were involved in the October 7 Hamas attacks. In response, the UN has dismissed the accused employees and initiated both an internal and an independent investigation into UNRWA. Guterres's subsequent visit to Amman to inspect UNRWA facilities indicates the organization's commitment to transparency and accountability amidst these allegations.

The Secretary-General's efforts in Rafah and beyond serve as a poignant reminder of the international community's role in addressing the humanitarian fallout of conflicts. As Guterres continues his diplomatic engagement in the region, the world watches closely, hoping for a breakthrough that can lead to lasting peace and relief for millions of affected civilians.