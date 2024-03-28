Stalemate in Renaissance Dam Talks: Egypt Calls for Compensation, Outlines Water Saving Policies

Dr. Hany Sweilem, the Egyptian Minister of Irrigation, announced that there is no new development in the negotiations on the Renaissance Dam, stressing that the negotiations with Ethiopia have ended and there is no return to them in the form presented because it is a drain on time.

On the sidelines of the celebration of the World Water Day, which was held on Wednesday, swelem said that any dam built on the Nile affects Egypt, and there are effects that can be faced and others that cannot be faced, pointing out that "any impact that will happen to Egypt will be paid for by the Ethiopian side one day".

The Egyptian minister explained that according to the declaration of Principles agreement signed between Egypt, Sudan and Ethiopia, if the Renaissance Dam causes any damage to downstream countries, the Causer must pay for this damage, pointing out that the Egyptian state has the right to take the necessary measures in case of direct threat to its security.

Implications of the Renaissance Dam

As for the dangers of the Renaissance Dam, swelem stressed that it will be in a prolonged drought, a situation that may last for years, during which the High Dam's stock is depleted, and at the same time there are quantities of water stored in the Ethiopian dam lake to generate electricity, adding that in this case, the lives of citizens in Egypt and Sudan have priority and the quantities of water in the Ethiopian dam lake must be released to the two countries.

Swelem stressed that the previous negotiations focused on this point and with it a point after a prolonged drought. He stressed that this is the most dangerous situation that Egypt and Sudan can be exposed to, and therefore they are looking for a binding legal agreement that clarifies the way to deal with drought, the refilling stage and how to deal with water.

Egypt's Water Saving Initiatives

The Egyptian minister added that Egypt has begun to implement a new water saving policy, including the construction of solar-powered groundwater stations and Wells, ground reservoirs and rainwater harvesting dams, the establishment of rain and climate change prediction centers, and the replacement and renovation of infrastructure for major irrigation facilities, most notably the construction of New Assiut aqueducts and the establishment of the deirut Aqueduct group, which is being implemented.

Negotiations End in Failure

It is noteworthy that the fourth and final meeting of the Renaissance Dam negotiations between Egypt, Sudan and Ethiopia, launched last year, ended in failure and did not yield any result.

Egypt said that the failure of the meetings is due to the continuation of the same Ethiopian positions rejecting over the past years to take any of the technical and legal solutions that would secure the interests of the three countries.