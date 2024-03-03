Space Tank and SKY AD. Developments Forge Partnership for BlueTree Project in New Cairo

Space Tank, a leader in commercial center management, has inked a significant deal with SKY AD. Developments to spearhead the commercial and service areas within the BlueTree residential complex in New Cairo. This collaboration marks a pivotal step in enhancing the real estate landscape in Egypt, promising to bring a new level of service and commercial offerings to residents.

Strategic Partnership for Development

The BlueTree project, sprawling over 50 feddans, dedicates 23,000 sqm to commercial and service endeavors. Entrusted with the consultancy and development works, Space Tank is set to transform these areas from mere concepts into vibrant hubs of activity. This involves meticulous planning, from generating innovative ideas and engineering designs to scheduling execution and curating services. Moreover, Space Tank's role extends to facilitating brand partnerships and crafting promotional strategies, ensuring the project's commercial success even before its completion.

Leadership Insights on the Collaboration

Shadi Salim, CEO of Space Tank, emphasized the critical role of commercial and service facilities in the success of real estate developments within the Egyptian market. He highlighted that the BlueTree project introduces an innovative concept aimed at delivering unparalleled services to customers. On the other hand, Mustafa Salah, CEO of the Commercial Sector at SKY AD. Developments, expressed enthusiasm about the partnership accelerating the project's development. He underscored the company's commitment to quality by partnering with top-tier companies like Space Tank.

Background of the Collaborating Entities

SKY AD. Developments, representing the real estate interests of the Emirati Diamond Group, is a multifaceted enterprise with investments across tourism, hospitality, education, and healthcare sectors. Space Tank, known for its expertise in managing commercial centers and service facilities, boasts a robust portfolio of projects across Egypt and the Middle East. This partnership not only signifies a melding of expertise and ambition but also sets a precedent for future real estate ventures in the region.

This strategic alliance between Space Tank and SKY AD. Developments is poised to redefine the commercial and service landscape of New Cairo. By injecting innovation and quality services into the heart of the BlueTree project, they aim to create a model of real estate development that prioritizes the needs and desires of its residents. As this project progresses, it will undoubtedly attract attention from investors and residents alike, eager to see how this collaboration will transform the community's commercial viability.