Sisi Urges Immediate Ceasefire in Gaza Amid Escalating Violence

Egyptian President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi stressed the need for an immediate ceasefire in the Gaza Strip, during his meeting with US Secretary of State Anthony Blinken in Cairo, Thursday.

Advertisment

Al-Sisi pointed to the humanitarian disaster and famine that threatens the lives of innocent civilians in the Gaza Strip and its residents, and warned of the serious consequences of any military operation in the Palestinian city of Rafah.

The Egyptian president also stressed the need for urgent action to bring sufficient amounts of humanitarian aid to the Gaza Strip.

Efforts Towards Peace and Humanitarian Aid

Advertisment

In the same context, he stressed the need to open the horizons of the political track through intensive work to activate the two-state solution and the establishment of an independent Palestinian state on the 1967 borders, with East Jerusalem as its capital.

According to the statement of the Egyptian presidential spokesman, the meeting between Sisi and Blinken discussed the current situation in the Gaza Strip and the latest developments in joint efforts to mediate in order to reach a ceasefire and Exchange detainees.

US Support and Coordination

Advertisment

The US Secretary of state praised the Egyptian efforts to push for calm, stressing the US keenness on coordination and consultation to restore stability and security in the region.

According to the presidential statement, the two sides agreed on the importance of continuing joint efforts in this regard, and the need to take all measures to ensure the access of humanitarian aid to the people of the Strip, and the rejection of the displacement of Palestinians outside their lands in any form or form.

Regional and International Meetings

Advertisment

Blinken began a tour of the Middle East on Wednesday with a visit to Saudi Arabia.

The US Secretary of state said on Thursday that he met with Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman and Saudi Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan to discuss the humanitarian crisis in Gaza and efforts to increase aid to the Palestinians.

Blinken is expected to hold a meeting with Arab ministers to discuss the same file.