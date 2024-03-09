Salisbury's Brooke Charity: 90 Years of Compassion for War Horses Globally

Founded on the compassionate actions of Dorothy Brooke in the 1930s, the global charity Brooke has marked its 90th anniversary, steadfast in its mission to improve the lives of working horses, donkeys, and mules across 13 countries. Brooke's work exemplifies the enduring legacy of its founder, who rescued thousands of former war horses left in dire conditions post-World War One. Today, the organization not only continues to provide care for these animals but also empowers local communities with specialized knowledge and resources.

Advertisment

Legacy of Compassion and Action

Dorothy Brooke's journey began when she moved to Cairo and witnessed the plight of countless emaciated horses, relics of World War One, neglected and suffering. With unwavering determination, she established the Old War Memorial Hospital in Cairo in 1934, embarking on a mission fueled by compassion and the generous support of the British public. Her efforts led to the rescue and care of over 5,000 horses, setting the foundation for what Brooke is today—a global force for animal welfare, reaching 1.4 million working animals directly and touching the lives of 4.2 million more through advocacy.

Empowering Communities

Advertisment

Brooke's approach goes beyond immediate relief, focusing on sustainable impact through education and empowerment. According to Brendon Elliott, head of international fundraising, the charity identifies and fills critical gaps in local capacities, such as equine-specific medicine, which is often unavailable in many of the regions they operate. By training local people and providing necessary resources, Brooke not only improves animal welfare but also supports the livelihoods of thousands of communities that depend on these animals for their day-to-day survival.

Brooke's Global Footprint and Future Vision

As Brooke celebrates its 90th anniversary, its global footprint is a testament to the charity's successful expansion and the universal relevance of its mission. The organization now operates across Africa, Asia, Latin America, and the Middle East, addressing the unique challenges faced by working animals in diverse environments. With continued support from figures like Queen Camilla, who became Brooke's president in 2006, and a growing network of supporters worldwide, the charity is positioned to further its impact. The enduring vision of its founder, Dorothy Brooke, remains at the heart of the organization, inspiring new generations to contribute to a world where the welfare of working animals is recognized and upheld.