en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Egypt

Nested Coffins in Ancient Egypt: A Divine Transformation Unearthed

author
By: Hadeel Hashem
Published: January 3, 2024 at 3:11 am EST
Nested Coffins in Ancient Egypt: A Divine Transformation Unearthed

In a groundbreaking discovery, researchers have unearthed a fascinating aspect of ancient Egyptian burial customs. Elite individuals from the time were frequently interred in multiple coffins, some having as many as eight coffins nested within each other, much like Russian dolls. This revelation sheds new light on the complex belief systems and funeral rituals of this ancient civilization.

Ancient Burial Rituals Unveiled

According to Egyptologist Anders Bettum from the University of Oslo, this practice was a crucial part of the ancient Egyptian belief system. The purpose was to aid in the transformation of the deceased from mere mortals to deities. Each coffin served as a layer of protection and symbolized a different stage in the passage from life to the afterlife. The nested coffins, therefore, played a significant role in facilitating the deceased’s divine transformation.

Discovery at Saqqara

The research findings come in the wake of a major archaeological discovery in Saqqara, near Cairo, Egypt. The site, which was part of the burial ground of the ancient capital of Memphis, has yielded 250 mummies and other invaluable artifacts. These include painted coffins, bronze statues of Egyptian gods, a fully sealed papyrus, and instruments used in rituals dating back to around 2,500 years ago. Declared a UNESCO World Heritage Site in 1979, Saqqara continues to provide invaluable insights into ancient Egyptian culture and belief systems.

Unraveling the Mysteries of the Past

These discoveries have offered a fresh perspective on ancient Egyptian funerary practices. The nested coffins reveal not just the intricacies of burial customs, but also the depth of belief in life after death and divine transformation. As researchers continue to decipher the mysteries of this ancient civilization, we are reminded of the rich tapestry of human history and the enduring quest for understanding the mysteries of life and death.

0
Egypt History
author

Hadeel Hashem

Hadeel Hashem is an internationally acclaimed journalist recognized for her profound dedication to climate change and environmental reporting. With nearly a decade of experience under her belt, she has solidified her position as a trusted and respected figure in the world of journalism. Originating from Egypt, Hadeel has enriched the media landscapes of both Egypt and Saudi Arabia with her contributions since 2013, culminating in her recent role as Editor at MSN Arabia. Throughout her illustrious career, Hadeel has garnered several esteemed awards, a testament to her unparalleled expertise and unwavering dedication to factual reporting.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

GoDaddy Boosts E-commerce Success in Egypt Amid Rapid Sector Expansion

By Hadeel Hashem

Egyptian Government Reschedules Load Shedding to Support Students During Exams

By Hadeel Hashem

CI Capital Concludes Major Bond Issuances, Enhancing Egyptian Financial Landscape

By Hadeel Hashem

Egyptian Government Unveils Ambitious Borrowing Strategy Amid Rising Deficit

By Hadeel Hashem

Egyptian Authorities Restrict Aid Plane Bearing Imagery of Iranian Pro ...
@Egypt · 3 hours
Egyptian Authorities Restrict Aid Plane Bearing Imagery of Iranian Pro ...
heart comment 0
Egypt Advances National AI Strategy, Commences Second Phase

By Dil Bar Irshad

Egypt Advances National AI Strategy, Commences Second Phase
Uflex Ltd’s Shares Surge as New Recycling Plant Commences Operations in Egypt

By Hadeel Hashem

Uflex Ltd's Shares Surge as New Recycling Plant Commences Operations in Egypt
Mummy Fragments Unveil Insights into Ancient Civilizations

By Hadeel Hashem

Mummy Fragments Unveil Insights into Ancient Civilizations
2024: A Year of Anticipated Openings in the World of Travel

By Hadeel Hashem

2024: A Year of Anticipated Openings in the World of Travel
Latest Headlines
World News
Arvind Kejriwal Misses Third ED Summons Amidst Brewing Political Storm
13 seconds
Arvind Kejriwal Misses Third ED Summons Amidst Brewing Political Storm
Beverages to Combat the Winter Chill: Beyond Comfort to Health Benefits
1 min
Beverages to Combat the Winter Chill: Beyond Comfort to Health Benefits
The Basketball Blokes' Guide to SuperCoach NBL Round 14
1 min
The Basketball Blokes' Guide to SuperCoach NBL Round 14
President Tinubu Appoints New NSIPA Head Amidst Corruption Allegations
2 mins
President Tinubu Appoints New NSIPA Head Amidst Corruption Allegations
Harvard President Claudine Gay Resigns Amid Controversy
3 mins
Harvard President Claudine Gay Resigns Amid Controversy
Reading FC Eyes Potential Signings Amid Departures and Financial Constraints
3 mins
Reading FC Eyes Potential Signings Amid Departures and Financial Constraints
BJP and Congress Mobilize for Upcoming Lok Sabha Elections in J&K
3 mins
BJP and Congress Mobilize for Upcoming Lok Sabha Elections in J&K
Guyana Advances in Healthcare with Regional Hospital Construction
4 mins
Guyana Advances in Healthcare with Regional Hospital Construction
Mediterranean Diet Could Boost IVF Success, Research Suggests
4 mins
Mediterranean Diet Could Boost IVF Success, Research Suggests
'Occupied City' - A Somber Journey Through Nazi-Occupied Amsterdam
44 mins
'Occupied City' - A Somber Journey Through Nazi-Occupied Amsterdam
World Braille Day 2024: Celebrating Louis Braille's Legacy and the Power of Inclusion
2 hours
World Braille Day 2024: Celebrating Louis Braille's Legacy and the Power of Inclusion
32nd Anniversary of 'Wednesday Demonstration': A Resonating Call for Justice Amidst Regional Tensions
2 hours
32nd Anniversary of 'Wednesday Demonstration': A Resonating Call for Justice Amidst Regional Tensions
Michael Smith Triumphs Over Michael Van Gerwen in Historic Darts Championship Match
2 hours
Michael Smith Triumphs Over Michael Van Gerwen in Historic Darts Championship Match
Vietnam's UNESCO Heritage Sites: A Rising Force in Global Tourism
5 hours
Vietnam's UNESCO Heritage Sites: A Rising Force in Global Tourism
India's Truckers' Strike Called Off, Saudi Arabia Joins BRICS, and More
7 hours
India's Truckers' Strike Called Off, Saudi Arabia Joins BRICS, and More
Fermi Paradox and the Search for Extraterrestrial Intelligence: A Closer Look
8 hours
Fermi Paradox and the Search for Extraterrestrial Intelligence: A Closer Look
Nepal's Political Metamorphosis: Royal Massacre to Republic
8 hours
Nepal's Political Metamorphosis: Royal Massacre to Republic
New Zealand's Economy in Transition: Reflecting on 2023 and Looking Ahead to 2024
9 hours
New Zealand's Economy in Transition: Reflecting on 2023 and Looking Ahead to 2024

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app