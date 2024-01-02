Mummy Fragments Unveil Insights into Ancient Civilizations

In a groundbreaking study, researchers at Friedrich Schiller University Jena in Germany have conducted a comprehensive analysis of 20 mummy fragments, revealing remarkable insights into ancient civilizations. The analysis encompassed fragments such as skulls, a torso, a pelvis, lower jaws, vertebrae, feet, and tissue from Egyptian mummies, as well as two nearly intact child mummies from South America.

Provenance and Examination

The artifacts, part of a collection amassed by Prof. Theodor Meyer-Steineg, a professor of the History of Medicine at the University of Jena from 1907 to 1933, lack adequate documentation, making their provenance uncertain. Despite this, the mummy fragments underwent radiological examinations that offered a glimpse into the ages of the South American children and the gender of some of the Egyptian mummies. However, any attempt at DNA analysis was thwarted due to severely degraded genetic material.

Insights from Textile Wrappings

Undeterred by the inability to perform DNA analysis, the researchers shifted their focus to the textile wrappings of the mummies. The study of these textiles, conducted by textile conservator Friederike Leibe Frohnsdorf, provided valuable insights into the type of fabric, thread density, and potential use of the textiles as clothing.

Cotton Cultivation in North Africa

The materials used in the wrappings, primarily flax or hemp, with some cotton, offered clues with regards to dating the artifacts, suggesting a time frame from the 1st century BCE to the 1st century CE. Intriguingly, the presence of unspun cotton fibers on the mummy parts could indicate local cultivation of cotton in North Africa from the 1st century CE onwards.

This research has shed light on the intricate details of ancient civilizations, contributing greatly to the understanding of their practices, traditions, and way of life, even in the face of the limitations posed by the degradation of genetic material.