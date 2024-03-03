Mohamed Gohar's 'Description of Alexandria': A Digital Chronicle of Cultural Heritage

Mohamed Gohar, an architect and artist, embarked on a lifetime project in 2013, named 'Description of Alexandria,' with the goal of creating a digital platform to document the tangible and intangible cultural heritage of Alexandria. His project, which combines sketches with social history and collaborative research, offers a rare artistic glimpse into the ancient cosmopolitan city's essence.

Advertisment

Artistic Documentation of Alexandria

Gohar's sketches vividly capture Alexandria's iconic blue tramway, signature architectural designs, and the forgotten entrances of old buildings, reflecting their cultural significance. Through his visual and written documentation, Gohar presents a unique artistic experience that encapsulates the city's social attitude and its impact on the built environment. This project serves as a testament to the alterations made by individuals to meet their needs, often at the expense of community rights, leading to a chaotic urban landscape.

Reflecting Reality Through Art

Advertisment

In an interview with Ahram Online, Gohar shared insights into his project's outcomes, stating, "You see it and cannot say it's good or bad because it depicts the negative and positive aspects all in the same frame." This approach mirrors the complex reality of life in Alexandria, where feelings of sadness and happiness intermingle, offering a balanced portrayal of the city's contrasting elements. Gohar's work not only documents Alexandria's cultural heritage but also sparks conversations about contemporary societal attitudes and their influence on the city's architecture and urban planning.

Impact and Future Prospects

Gohar's dedication to preserving Alexandria's cultural heritage through 'The Alexandrian' project has garnered attention beyond Egypt's borders. He is set to teach this project at the Marseille School of Architecture in France, highlighting its significance in understanding urban environments and societal changes. By sharing his research and artistic vision, Gohar aims to inspire future generations to appreciate and preserve the cultural identity of their cities amidst rapid urbanization and change.

This project not only stands as a digital monument to Alexandria's rich heritage but also as a critical examination of the contemporary challenges facing urban societies. As Gohar continues to share his insights and findings, 'Description of Alexandria' serves as a crucial resource for architects, urban planners, and cultural historians alike, offering a comprehensive understanding of the delicate balance between preserving heritage and accommodating modern needs.