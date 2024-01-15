Maya Morsi Hails 'Golden Age' of Advancements for Women in Egypt

Maya Morsi, the Chairperson of the Supreme Council of the Arab Women Organisation (AWO) and President of the National Council of Women, addressed the significance of political will as the cornerstone for enhancing and prioritizing women's status on a national scale. Morsi's remarks were made during the 21st ordinary meeting of the Executive Council of AWO, a platform that brings together female leaders from across the Arab world to address issues related to women's rights and empowerment.

Political Will and Women's Empowerment

Speaking on the role of political leadership, Morsi expressed profound gratitude to President Abdel Fattah El Sisi. She praised his unwavering support and commitment to the cause of women's rights in Egypt. Morsi highlighted the idea that women's empowerment isn't merely a social concern, but a national responsibility.

Golden Age of Advancements

Morsi underscored the fact that Egyptian women are currently witnessing a 'golden age' of support and advancements. This progress, she notes, is due in large part to the broad leadership and support provided by President Sisi. The President's commitment to women's rights has catalyzed a new era of progress, painting a promising picture for the future of women in Egypt.

Looking Ahead

With continued support and commitment from political leaders, Morsi is hopeful for the future of women's rights in Egypt. As women in Egypt continue to experience unprecedented support and growth, the strides made in advancing women's status are a testament to the power of political will and leadership. The 'golden age' might just be the beginning of a long journey towards equality and empowerment for women in Egypt.