Malta's Aid for Gaza Stuck in Egypt Amid Rising Costs, Sanaa El-Nahhal Negotiates Release

Two shipping containers filled with humanitarian aid from Malta destined for Gaza have been held up in Egypt, entangled in bureaucratic red tape and escalating fees. Sanaa El-Nahhal, a Palestinian-Maltese activist and president of the Arabic Culture Information Society (ACIS), spearheads the mission, facing her toughest challenge yet in ensuring the aid reaches the war-torn Palestinian strip.

Struggle Against Bureaucracy and Costs

Since early March, El-Nahhal has been in Egypt, tirelessly working to clear the containers through customs and negotiate with local authorities. The situation became dire when there was a risk of the containers being sent back to Malta due to delays and the inability to find a local organization to facilitate the process at a manageable cost. However, with the help of friends and persistent efforts, a breakthrough was achieved, preventing the containers' return to Malta.

Collaboration and Hope

ACIS has now partnered with a local NGO in Egypt, which has agreed to assist in receiving the containers and facilitating their transport to Gaza. El-Nahhal plans to coordinate with another association upon her arrival in Gaza to ensure the aid reaches its intended recipients. This collaborative effort highlights the complexity of delivering humanitarian aid to Gaza but also showcases the resilience and determination of those involved in the process.

A Continuing Mission

El-Nahhal's journey to Gaza is not her first; since 2009, she has been committed to supporting the Palestinian people, often facing significant risks and challenges. Her dedication serves as a reminder of the ongoing humanitarian crisis in Gaza and the importance of international solidarity and assistance. ACIS continues to seek support and donations to further their mission, demonstrating the global community's role in alleviating the suffering of those in conflict zones.

These efforts underscore the intricate and often frustrating process of delivering aid to Gaza, a region where politics, bureaucracy, and conflict intersect to hinder humanitarian assistance. Yet, the persistence of individuals like El-Nahhal and organizations like ACIS offers a glimmer of hope, showcasing the power of human compassion and resilience in the face of adversity.