Maire Tecnimont to Kickstart $300M Nitric Acid and Ammonium Nitrate Plant for KIMA

Engineering giant MAIRE Tecnimont has received an advance payment and the green light to initiate engineering tasks for a new nitric acid and ammonium nitrate plant. The project is commissioned by KIMA, the Egyptian Chemical Industries Company. The commencement of full engineering procurement and construction (EPC) activities for this ambitious project, worth US$300 million, is anticipated by the end of June 2024.

A Step towards Sustainable Production

Located in the Aswan Governorship, in Upper Egypt, the plant is set to replace older units designated for ammonium nitrate production. This transition is expected to contribute significantly to the reduction in greenhouse gas emissions. The new plant aims to achieve this through the implementation of advanced abatement systems designed to streamline operations and diminish the environmental impact.

Enhanced Energy Efficiency and Compliance

The project is not merely about replacing the old with the new; it’s about improving energy efficiency and aligning with higher environmental standards at the facility. These enhancements will bring the operation in line with modern best practices and contribute to the overall sustainability of the chemical industry in the region.

Synergy with Existing Infrastructure

When the plant becomes operational in 2026, it will utilize the upstream ammonia production facility that Tecnimont previously constructed and launched in 2020, at the same industrial site. This synergy is projected to bolster the economic return of the complex.

Supporting Local Agriculture and Beyond

The ammonium nitrate produced at the new plant will primarily serve as fertilizer for local agriculture, thereby playing a crucial role in supporting the region’s agricultural activities. Furthermore, the production will also cater to the global demand, as the product will be available for export. MAIRE CEO Alessandro Bernini has expressed his satisfaction with the commencement of this key project, which he believes holds considerable significance for KIMA’s industrial strategy and the development of agricultural activities in the area.