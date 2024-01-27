Libya Deports Illegal Egyptian Immigrants: The Human Cost of Illegal Immigration

Libya is actively deporting Egyptian nationals who have illegally crossed into their territory, primarily in pursuit of work or with the intent of migrating to Europe. In a recent action, 39 Egyptian illegal immigrants, some suffering from infectious diseases like hepatitis, were deported from the Qanfouda shelter center in Benghazi to the land aid port for repatriation.

The Tragic Cost of Illegal Immigration

In an unfortunate incident in the Bin Jawad area, seven Egyptian nationals lost their lives in a severe road accident, including four from the Sohag governorate in southern Egypt. This tragic event underscores the perils that these illegal immigrants face in their desperate attempts to seek a better life.

Previous Efforts to Combat Illegal Immigration

Libya has long been grappling with the issue of illegal immigration. In July, Libyan authorities intercepted hundreds of migrants attempting to travel to Italy from the Libyan coast. This group included 25 children hailing from Egypt, aged between 11 to 17 years. Primarily from a single village in the Sharqiya governorate in northern Egypt, these children were detained in a shelter store in Tobruk.

Egypt's Call for Action Against Illegal Immigration Mafia

The Egyptian government has urged action against the illegal immigration mafia, notorious for exploiting young individuals desperate for better livelihoods. These unscrupulous entities extort large amounts of money from them, putting their lives in peril through illegal journeys that often culminate in either death or deportation. The need for collective global action to address this issue is more urgent than ever.