In a recent meeting that underscored the evolving dynamics of African diplomacy, Liberian Foreign Minister Sara Beysolow Nyanti paid tribute to Egypt’s instrumental role in fostering peace and security across the continent.

This exchange took place during a cordial encounter with Egyptian Ambassador Ahmed Abdel Azim, where a congratulatory letter from Egyptian Foreign Minister Sameh Shoukry to Beysolow on her new appointment was presented. It was a moment ripe with the promise of deeper cooperation, reflecting the shared aspirations of Liberia and Egypt towards a more stable and prosperous Africa.

A Brotherhood Reaffirmed

At the heart of their discussion was the recognition of the deep-rooted and brotherly ties that have long existed between Liberia and Egypt. Beysolow’s acknowledgment of Egypt’s pivotal role in promoting peace and security is not just a testament to historical friendship but also an invitation to strengthen bilateral cooperation across multiple sectors.

The Liberian Foreign Minister expressed her country's eagerness to enhance these frameworks of collaboration, extending gratitude for Egypt’s ongoing support in technical training and skill development within various Liberian government departments. Read more about the meeting here.

Egypt’s Contributions to Peace and Security

Egypt’s role in Africa extends far beyond diplomatic ties, having actively contributed to peacekeeping and aid efforts in conflict zones across the continent. From providing lifesaving aid in regions like Sudan and Gaza to the instrumental involvement of both the Egyptian Government and the Red Crescent Society in assisting civilians caught in conflicts,

Egypt has steadily emerged as a key player in African peace and security initiatives. In-depth interviews with key figures have shed light on these contributions, highlighting Egypt’s commitment to the African fraternity.