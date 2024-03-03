Legendary Egyptian Composer Helmy Bakr's Burial Delayed by Family Dispute

Celebrated Egyptian musician Helmy Bakr's final journey was momentarily stalled due to a familial contention. Bakr, a renowned composer who crafted melodies for numerous Arabic artists, passed away at 86 following complications from kidney and heart disorders in Al Sharqia, north of Cairo. His burial, a process urged by Islamic tradition to be swift, became the center of a dispute between his widow and his brothers, spotlighting the tensions that previously arose over his medical care.

Dispute Details Emerge

The conflict regarding Bakr's burial procedures surfaced publicly when disagreements on his medical treatment escalated, culminating in a standoff at the hospital where his body was kept. Local media reported that Bakr's widow desired to proceed with the burial, but his brothers insisted on waiting for Bakr's son, Hesham, to arrive from the United States. The situation escalated to involve law enforcement, as confirmed by Khaled Bayoumi of the Egyptian Musicians' Syndicate, highlighting deep-rooted family discord.

Son's Arrival and Resolution

Hesham Bakr, upon hearing of his father's demise, requested a delay in burial rites until his presence in Egypt. His arrival in Cairo prompted the issuance of an official burial permit, allowing for the composer's internment in the family tomb in Cairo. This resolution underscored the complexities of familial relationships and the cultural significance of burial traditions within the context of Egyptian society.

Helmy Bakr's Musical Legacy

Bakr's death marks the end of an era for Arabic music. With a repertoire of around 1,500 songs and contributions to over 100 films and stage shows, Bakr's influence on the Arab music scene is indelible. His leadership in the Musicians' Syndicates' audition jury for four decades and his pivotal role in popularizing classic Arabic music through various mediums, including the iconic TV riddle shows 'Al Fawazeer,' have cemented his legacy as a stalwart of Arabic culture.

The dispute over Helmy Bakr's burial, while momentarily overshadowing his remarkable contributions to music, serves as a poignant reminder of the complexities that often accompany the passing of prominent figures. Bakr's legacy, however, remains untarnished, living on through the timeless melodies that continue to resonate with audiences across the Arab world. As the final chapter of his life concludes with his burial, the music community and his fans are left to reflect on the profound impact of his work and the enduring power of his compositions.