Kenyon College Chamber Singers Set to Captivate at Tower Hill Church, NJ

The esteemed Kenyon College Chamber Singers, under the baton of Dr. Benjamin Locke, are poised to deliver a captivating performance at Tower Hill Church, Red Bank, NJ, on March 3rd, 2024. This premier touring ensemble, renowned for its vocal versatility and extensive repertoire, will enchant the audience with an eclectic mix of a cappella choral compositions.

Advertisment

Artistic Excellence and Diverse Repertoire

With members hailing from across the globe, the Chamber Singers' program promises to be a rich tapestry of musical expressions. Highlights include Johannes Brahms's motet Schaffe in mir, Gott, ein rein' Herz, alongside works by Jacob Handl, Undine Smith Moore, and others. Their performance will also feature traditional music from South Africa, showcasing the ensemble's commitment to cultural diversity and musical excellence.

An Ensemble of Talented Scholars

Advertisment

Despite the majority of its members majoring in non-musical disciplines, the ensemble's dedication to achieving the highest musical standards is unwavering. Under Dr. Locke's 40-year leadership, the Chamber Singers have become a symbol of Kenyon College's rich musical heritage and its liberal arts education ethos. Dr. Locke's extensive research and publications, particularly on Johannes Brahms and South African folk songs, further enrich the ensemble's repertoire and performance depth.

Kenyon College's Musical Heritage

Kenyon College, Ohio's oldest private college, has a long-standing tradition of fostering musical talent and appreciation among its students. The Music Department, housed in the state-of-the-art Storer Music Building, offers a comprehensive program in musicology, theory, performance, and ethnomusicology, supported by a distinguished faculty. This upcoming concert is a testament to the college's commitment to the arts and its role in nurturing the next generation of musicians and music scholars.

This performance is not just a concert; it's a celebration of musical artistry, cultural diversity, and academic excellence. As the Chamber Singers prepare to take the stage at Tower Hill Church, they carry with them the legacy of Kenyon College's bicentennial year, promising an evening that transcends the boundaries of traditional choral music.