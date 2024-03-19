Israel's Leviathan Gas Field Boosts Exports to Egypt by 28% in 2023, Plans Major Upgrade

2023 marked a significant year for Israel's natural gas industry, with exports from its Leviathan offshore field to Egypt soaring by 28%. The largest stakeholder, NewMed Energy, revealed both a dip in overall sales and a robust plan to enhance the field's production capacity. This development not only underscores the growing energy ties between Israel and Egypt but also signals a strategic shift in the region's energy dynamics.

Surge in Exports Amidst Falling Profits

NewMed Energy reported that while overall sales from the Leviathan field dipped to 11 billion cubic meters (bcm) from 11.4 bcm in 2022, exports to Egypt notably jumped to 6.3 bcm from 4.9 bcm in the previous year. This increase is attributed to the strengthening energy partnership between Israel and Egypt, despite new competition in the sector. Meanwhile, sales to Jordan remained consistent, underscoring stable demand in neighboring markets. The report also highlighted a decline in fourth-quarter profit, reflecting the complex challenges within the global energy market.

Investment and Expansion Plans

In response to growing demand and to cement its status as a key player in the regional energy market, the Leviathan partnership, which includes giants like Chevron and Ratio Energies, announced a significant investment. A total of $568 million is earmarked for upgrading the field, which will increase its production capacity from 12 bcm annually to 14 bcm starting in the second half of 2025. This ambitious upgrade underscores the consortium's confidence in the field's potential and its strategic importance to both domestic and export markets.

Implications for Regional Energy Dynamics

The increase in gas exports from Israel to Egypt and the planned expansion of the Leviathan field have far-reaching implications. They not only reinforce the energy bridge between Israel and Egypt but also highlight the Eastern Mediterranean's growing significance in the global energy landscape. This development could potentially alter regional energy dynamics, offering both countries a stronger foothold in the international energy market while ensuring energy security and fostering economic growth.

The strategic investments and the burgeoning partnership between Israel and Egypt through the Leviathan gas field expansion project are poised to redefine energy relations in the region. As both countries navigate the complexities of the global energy market, their collaboration could serve as a model for leveraging natural resources for mutual benefit, stability, and prosperity in the Middle East.