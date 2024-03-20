Israeli Gas Exports to Egypt Surge by 28% in 2023, Leviathan Field Expansion Planned

NewMed Energy reports a significant uptick in natural gas exports from Israel's Leviathan gas field to Egypt in 2023, marking a 28% increase despite a fall in fourth-quarter profits. The company, which holds the largest stake in Leviathan, also announced plans to enhance production capacity with a substantial investment aimed at meeting rising demand.

Boost in Exports Amidst Competitive Pressures

Despite facing new competition in the sector, NewMed Energy revealed that total sales from the Leviathan field slightly decreased to 11 billion cubic meters (bcm) from 11.4 bcm in 2022. However, exports to Egypt saw a remarkable jump to 6.3 bcm from 4.9 bcm a year earlier, with sales to Jordan holding steady at 2.7 bcm. This rise in exports to Egypt highlights the growing significance of Israel-Egypt energy relations and the strategic importance of the Leviathan field in the region's energy landscape.

Future Expansion Plans Unveiled

Looking ahead, NewMed and its partners in the Leviathan field, including Chevron and Ratio Energies, are set to invest $568 million to upgrade the field's infrastructure. This investment aims to increase the field's production capacity from 12 bcm annually to 14 bcm, starting in the second half of 2025. Such expansion efforts underscore the partners' commitment to leveraging the field's potential to meet the burgeoning energy needs in Egypt and beyond.

Implications for Regional Energy Dynamics

The increase in gas exports from Israel to Egypt and the planned expansion of the Leviathan field are poised to have significant implications for regional energy dynamics. This development not only strengthens the energy partnership between Israel and Egypt but also signals a shift towards greater energy cooperation across the Eastern Mediterranean. As the Leviathan field's capacity grows, it could play a pivotal role in reshaping energy supply routes and enhancing energy security in the region.

The surge in Israeli gas exports to Egypt and the ambitious plans for the Leviathan field's expansion represent a notable milestone in regional energy collaboration. With these developments, NewMed Energy and its partners are not just bolstering their commercial prospects but are also contributing to a more interconnected and energy-secure Eastern Mediterranean. As the project progresses, it will be interesting to observe how these efforts further influence geopolitical relations and energy strategies in the wider region.