Israel-Gaza Conflict: Escalating Tensions with Egypt Threaten 1979 Peace Accord

In an unfolding scenario, Israel's relentless military crusade against Hamas in the Gaza Strip is sharpening tensions with Egypt, posing a potential threat to the peace established in the 1979 peace pact. Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu asserts that to effectively curb Hamas's weapons smuggling, Israel must seize control of the Philadelphi Corridor. This strip of land, a demilitarized buffer zone along the Egyptian border, stands as a violation of the peace treaty should Israel's claim materialize.

Egypt's Stance on the Philadelphi Corridor

Egypt has voiced strong opposition to any Israeli military presence in the Philadelphi Corridor, cautioning that it would gravely jeopardize Egyptian-Israeli relations. The town of Rafah, located in southern Gaza, is a focal point of concern. An Israeli onslaught could trigger a mass migration of Palestinians into Egypt's Sinai Peninsula. This situation was witnessed in 2008 when the border wall was breached, leading to thousands of Palestinians pouring into Egypt. Presently, over one million Palestinians inhabit the Rafah area, many displaced by prior Israeli operations.

Israel's Aim to Maintain Control

Despite the reduced state of northern Gaza, Israel is reluctant to permit Palestinians to return, intending to subdue Hamas and retain security control over Gaza, including the vital Philadelphi Corridor. This stance is not only in conflict with Egypt but also with the United States, which opposes any Israeli actions that would diminish Gaza's territory. The Israeli military is striving to establish a buffer zone within Gaza's border to deter militant attacks.

Risk to Peace Agreement

Egypt has warned both Israel and the U.S. against military operations that could dismantle the longstanding peace agreement. The escalating crisis is further exacerbated by Netanyahu's policies which have strained relations not only with Egypt but also with Qatar and Jordan. Israel's consideration to not extend a water agreement with Jordan and Netanyahu's critique of Qatar's mediation efforts contribute further to the escalating regional crisis, risking the undermining of the 1979 Egypt peace accord.