Huthi Attacks Disrupt Suez Canal Shipping, Plunging Egypt into Economic Crisis

Yemen’s Huthi rebels, supported by Iran and unified under the banner of resistance against Israel, have mounted an aggressive campaign in the Red Sea. This escalation, fueled by solidarity with Palestinians amidst Israel’s relentless bombardment of Gaza, has significantly disrupted global shipping patterns. The Suez Canal, a lifeline for Egypt’s fragile economy, stands at the heart of this turmoil.

Implications for the Suez Canal and Global Trade

The International Monetary Fund (IMF) reports a staggering 35% decrease in cargo passing through the Suez Canal in early 2024 compared to the previous year. This vital waterway, a critical source of income for Egypt, has seen shipping companies rerouting to avoid the conflict zone. In turn, maritime traffic has swelled around Africa’s Cape of Good Hope, witnessing a significant 67.5% increase in cargo using this circuitous path. The resultant disruption has created ripples in the global trade networks, triggering a near tripling of freight rates, albeit still lower than during the peak of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Financial Impact on Egypt

The financial implications for Egypt’s economy, already teetering on the brink, are considerable. Despite a depreciated currency and soaring inflation, the Suez Canal managed to provide $9.4 billion in transit fees for the fiscal year 2022/23. These revenues played a pivotal role in supporting military expenses and social welfare in a nation where at least two-thirds of the population hovers at or below the poverty line. However, with the current downturn in canal traffic, experts warn of a deepening financial predicament for Egypt.

International Reactions and Future Outlook

These maritime tensions have not gone unnoticed. The US and UK forces have intervened, intercepting over 20 drones and missiles since November 18, 2024. Major shipping companies, including Maersk, have redirected vessels from the volatile Red Sea indefinitely, contributing to the spike in insurance costs. As the Red Sea turns into a hotbed of conflict, the world watches with bated breath. The economic fallout of these disruptions may well have far-reaching implications, reshaping the dynamics of global trade and adding another layer of complexity to the Middle East conundrum.