GUPCO Begins Operations at North Safa Oil Field: A Significant Leap for Egypt’s Energy Sector

In a significant stride for Egypt’s energy sector, the Gulf of Suez Petroleum Company (GUPCO) has begun operations at the first well in the North Safa oil field. Positioned in the northeastern Ramadan region of the Gulf of Suez, this move marks a promising commencement to the year. The achievement aligns with the strategy of Egypt’s Ministry of Petroleum and Mineral Resources to amplify the nation’s crude oil production.

GUPCO’s Commitment to Exploiting Proven Reserves

The early production from the North Safa well underscores GUPCO’s commitment to expedite the exploitation of proven reserves and optimize resource use. The successful startup is set to reinforce Egypt’s energy security, simultaneously opening avenues for potentially increased export revenues. The progress of the early production plan was closely overseen by Minister Tarek El Molla and GUPCO Chairman Salah Abdel Karim.

Target Production and Future Expansion

The initial phase aims for a production level of 6,000 barrels per day by mid-January, starting with the first well contributing 2,500 barrels per day. A second well, anticipated for completion in mid-January, will aid in achieving the targeted output. The plan also includes a broader vision to further expand production to 12,000 barrels per day by drilling seven additional wells.

Consortium of Egyptian Companies Execute Early Production Phase

The early production phase at the North Safa field was carried out by a consortium of Egyptian companies. These include Enppi, Petrojet, and Offshore Petroleum Services, who were accountable for constructing the production station and laying two pipelines totaling 21 km. The overall investment for this venture amounts to $125 million, indicating the substantial commitment to propelling Egypt’s oil production capabilities.