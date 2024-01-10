en English
Egypt

Golden Tongue Mummies: A Peek into Oxyrhynchus’ Greco-Roman Legacy

author
By: Hadeel Hashem
Published: January 10, 2024 at 5:19 pm EST
Golden Tongue Mummies: A Peek into Oxyrhynchus’ Greco-Roman Legacy

The ancient city of Oxyrhynchus, nestled near modern-day Al-Bahnasa in Egypt’s Minya Governorate, has once again become the center of archaeological attention. Excavations conducted in November and December 2023 have unveiled significant findings that cast a vivid light on the city’s Greco-Roman legacy. Among the unearthed treasures are ancient tombs and mummies, some bearing golden tongues, a testament to the city’s cultural and commercial prominence in an era spanning from the late fourth century B.C. to the 7th century.

Golden Tongues and Multicolored Wrappings

A total of two Roman-era tombs constructed from limestone blocks have been discovered, housing over 20 mummified individuals. The mummies are uniquely adorned with multi-colored wrappings, a spectacle that adds a splash of color to the otherwise solemn ambiance of the tombs. In a startling discovery, archaeologists have found 16 golden tongues among the mummies. The golden tongues are believed to have been placed to aid the deceased in communicating with Osiris in the afterlife, with gold embodying the ‘flesh of the gods’ in Egyptian belief.

Texts, Seals, and Artifacts

Adding to the historical richness of the findings, Greek texts on papyrus and mud seals bearing Egyptian iconography were also found. These artifacts provide a glimpse into the intricate tapestry of the city’s Greco-Roman past. Moreover, the tombs unveiled a myriad of other artifacts, including anthropomorphic stone sarcophagi, terracotta statues depicting Isis-Aphrodite, and more.

Underground Tombs and Decorated Limestone Blocks

Not limited to the Roman tombs, the excavation efforts also led to the discovery of three underground tombs, or hypogea, from the Ptolemaic period. These tombs housed additional mummies, still wrapped in their vibrant coverings. Unique among the findings are limestone blocks bearing intricate depictions of humans, snakes, pigeons, and plants. These decorations are a significant find for the study of funerary practices in Oxyrhynchus. However, the exact origin of these limestone blocks remains a mystery, adding another layer of intrigue to this archaeological odyssey.

The findings from Oxyrhynchus offer a rich narrative of a city that was once a vital cultural and business hub, second only to Alexandria during the Greco-Roman period. With each unearthed artifact and mummy, we delve deeper into the past, unraveling the stories of those who once called this city home.

author

Hadeel Hashem

Hadeel Hashem is an internationally acclaimed journalist recognized for her profound dedication to climate change and environmental reporting. With nearly a decade of experience under her belt, she has solidified her position as a trusted and respected figure in the world of journalism. Originating from Egypt, Hadeel has enriched the media landscapes of both Egypt and Saudi Arabia with her contributions since 2013, culminating in her recent role as Editor at MSN Arabia. Throughout her illustrious career, Hadeel has garnered several esteemed awards, a testament to her unparalleled expertise and unwavering dedication to factual reporting.

