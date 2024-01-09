Ethiopia’s Agreement with Somaliland Stirs the Horn of Africa, Egypt announces support for Somalia

In an epoch-making development that promises to reconfigure the political dynamics of the Horn of Africa, Ethiopia has inked a preliminary agreement with the secessionist Somaliland region. The accord allows Ethiopia to utilize the port of Berbera along the Red Sea, a strategic move that not only bolsters Ethiopia’s access to maritime trade but also potentially paves the way for it to establish a military base along the Red Sea.

Implications and Reactions

Somaliland President Musa Bihi Abdi perceives this agreement as a potential catalyst that could lead Ethiopia to become the first country to recognize Somaliland as an independent state. This announcement has, however, triggered apprehensions of brewing crisis in the region and a possible face-off with Egypt. Responding to Ethiopia’s overtures, Egypt reasserted its support for the unity, sovereignty, and territorial integrity of Somalia.

Egyptian President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi and the Egyptian Foreign Ministry have voiced opposition to any measures that encroach upon Somali sovereignty. In a bid to discuss the prevailing situation, a high-ranking Egyptian delegation was dispatched to Somalia. The delegation extended an invitation to Somali President Hassan Sheikh Mohamud to visit Egypt, underlining President Sisi’s commitment to fortifying the relationship between Egypt and Somalia.

Ripple Effects in the Region

Cairo has also underscored the importance of upholding the principles of the African Union, which emphasize the defense of member states’ sovereignty and territorial integrity. Moreover, they have called for collaboration and collective action to shield the interests and national security of the region’s countries.

This agreement between Ethiopia and Somaliland has sent shockwaves across the region, inciting reactions from Somalia, Eritrea, and Djibouti. The deal involves leasing a 20-kilometer stretch of coastline to Ethiopia, which has triggered protests and concerns about possible economic benefits versus compromising sovereignty.

The Road Ahead

With Ethiopia defending its agreement and Somalia rejecting it, the stage is set for a potentially controversial unfolding of events. However, the significance of the deal for Ethiopia, in gaining access to the Red Sea after losing ports in the early 1990s, cannot be understated. As tensions simmer in the Horn of Africa, the world watches with bated breath.