en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Africa

Ethiopia’s Agreement with Somaliland Stirs the Horn of Africa, Egypt announces support for Somalia

author
By: Hadeel Hashem
Published: January 9, 2024 at 1:00 pm EST
Ethiopia’s Agreement with Somaliland Stirs the Horn of Africa, Egypt announces support for Somalia

In an epoch-making development that promises to reconfigure the political dynamics of the Horn of Africa, Ethiopia has inked a preliminary agreement with the secessionist Somaliland region. The accord allows Ethiopia to utilize the port of Berbera along the Red Sea, a strategic move that not only bolsters Ethiopia’s access to maritime trade but also potentially paves the way for it to establish a military base along the Red Sea.

Implications and Reactions

Somaliland President Musa Bihi Abdi perceives this agreement as a potential catalyst that could lead Ethiopia to become the first country to recognize Somaliland as an independent state. This announcement has, however, triggered apprehensions of brewing crisis in the region and a possible face-off with Egypt. Responding to Ethiopia’s overtures, Egypt reasserted its support for the unity, sovereignty, and territorial integrity of Somalia.

Egyptian President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi and the Egyptian Foreign Ministry have voiced opposition to any measures that encroach upon Somali sovereignty. In a bid to discuss the prevailing situation, a high-ranking Egyptian delegation was dispatched to Somalia. The delegation extended an invitation to Somali President Hassan Sheikh Mohamud to visit Egypt, underlining President Sisi’s commitment to fortifying the relationship between Egypt and Somalia.

Ripple Effects in the Region

Cairo has also underscored the importance of upholding the principles of the African Union, which emphasize the defense of member states’ sovereignty and territorial integrity. Moreover, they have called for collaboration and collective action to shield the interests and national security of the region’s countries.

This agreement between Ethiopia and Somaliland has sent shockwaves across the region, inciting reactions from Somalia, Eritrea, and Djibouti. The deal involves leasing a 20-kilometer stretch of coastline to Ethiopia, which has triggered protests and concerns about possible economic benefits versus compromising sovereignty.

The Road Ahead

With Ethiopia defending its agreement and Somalia rejecting it, the stage is set for a potentially controversial unfolding of events. However, the significance of the deal for Ethiopia, in gaining access to the Red Sea after losing ports in the early 1990s, cannot be understated. As tensions simmer in the Horn of Africa, the world watches with bated breath.

0
Africa Egypt International Relations
author

Hadeel Hashem

Hadeel Hashem is an internationally acclaimed journalist recognized for her profound dedication to climate change and environmental reporting. With nearly a decade of experience under her belt, she has solidified her position as a trusted and respected figure in the world of journalism. Originating from Egypt, Hadeel has enriched the media landscapes of both Egypt and Saudi Arabia with her contributions since 2013, culminating in her recent role as Editor at MSN Arabia. Throughout her illustrious career, Hadeel has garnered several esteemed awards, a testament to her unparalleled expertise and unwavering dedication to factual reporting.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Africa

See more
3 mins ago
Novel Oral Polio Vaccine Prequalified by WHO, Expanding Global Access
In a significant stride towards the eradication of polio, the World Health Organization (WHO) has officially prequalified the novel type 2 oral polio vaccine (nOPV2). This pivotal move comes three years following an Emergency Use Listing (EUL) that has since overseen the distribution of over 950 million doses worldwide. What Prequalification Means Prequalification by the
Novel Oral Polio Vaccine Prequalified by WHO, Expanding Global Access
Hitchd Revolutionizes Wedding Gifts with Honeymoon Fund Concept
2 hours ago
Hitchd Revolutionizes Wedding Gifts with Honeymoon Fund Concept
Abu Dhabi to Host All Africa Festival 2024: A Celebration of African Culture
2 hours ago
Abu Dhabi to Host All Africa Festival 2024: A Celebration of African Culture
In Memoriam: Kingo, the First Habituated Western Lowland Gorilla
18 mins ago
In Memoriam: Kingo, the First Habituated Western Lowland Gorilla
Ondo State Clears 2014 Retirees' Gratuity: A Significant Step Towards Welfare
24 mins ago
Ondo State Clears 2014 Retirees' Gratuity: A Significant Step Towards Welfare
Houston Art Scene Blossoms: A Diverse Array of Exhibitions Usher in the New Year
32 mins ago
Houston Art Scene Blossoms: A Diverse Array of Exhibitions Usher in the New Year
Latest Headlines
World News
Trump's Wish for US Economy Crash Sparks Controversy and Concern
27 seconds
Trump's Wish for US Economy Crash Sparks Controversy and Concern
UK Parliament Debates Crisis in NHS Dental Care, Labour's Reform Motion Defeated
1 min
UK Parliament Debates Crisis in NHS Dental Care, Labour's Reform Motion Defeated
Delhi ACB Registers FIR Over Sub-standard Medical Supplies
2 mins
Delhi ACB Registers FIR Over Sub-standard Medical Supplies
NewsHour Debate Dissects Asaduddin Owaisi's Comments on CJI's Flag Analogy
2 mins
NewsHour Debate Dissects Asaduddin Owaisi's Comments on CJI's Flag Analogy
Post-Holiday Surge in Respiratory Illnesses: Doctors Report Prolonged Symptoms
2 mins
Post-Holiday Surge in Respiratory Illnesses: Doctors Report Prolonged Symptoms
Novel Oral Polio Vaccine Prequalified by WHO, Expanding Global Access
3 mins
Novel Oral Polio Vaccine Prequalified by WHO, Expanding Global Access
CHeBA Study Highlights Urgency in Advancing VCID Biomarker Research
3 mins
CHeBA Study Highlights Urgency in Advancing VCID Biomarker Research
Family Faces Type 1 Diabetes Diagnosis, Strengthening Father-Daughter Bond
3 mins
Family Faces Type 1 Diabetes Diagnosis, Strengthening Father-Daughter Bond
FFCI Organizes Optical Mission for Isabela Police, Continues Humanitarian Work
3 mins
FFCI Organizes Optical Mission for Isabela Police, Continues Humanitarian Work
Novel Oral Polio Vaccine Prequalified by WHO, Expanding Global Access
3 mins
Novel Oral Polio Vaccine Prequalified by WHO, Expanding Global Access
India to Chair and Host UNESCO World Heritage Committee's 46th Session
2 hours
India to Chair and Host UNESCO World Heritage Committee's 46th Session
Microsoft's Xbox Developer Direct Event to Showcase New Game Reveals on January 18
2 hours
Microsoft's Xbox Developer Direct Event to Showcase New Game Reveals on January 18
2023 Confirmed as Hottest Year on Record, Threatening Paris Agreement Goals
3 hours
2023 Confirmed as Hottest Year on Record, Threatening Paris Agreement Goals
64-Year-Old Surfer Survives Shark Attack off the Eyre Peninsula
3 hours
64-Year-Old Surfer Survives Shark Attack off the Eyre Peninsula
Predicting Australia's Property Market: A 2024 Forecast by Nine Entertainment Co.
4 hours
Predicting Australia's Property Market: A 2024 Forecast by Nine Entertainment Co.
Oxford Nanopore's Share Price Plunges Amid Revenue Warning
4 hours
Oxford Nanopore's Share Price Plunges Amid Revenue Warning
A Decades-Long Pursuit: The Unresolved Case of a 1999 Sydney Nightclub Stabbing
4 hours
A Decades-Long Pursuit: The Unresolved Case of a 1999 Sydney Nightclub Stabbing
NASA's Mars Mission: Charting the Course for Human Life Beyond Earth
4 hours
NASA's Mars Mission: Charting the Course for Human Life Beyond Earth

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app