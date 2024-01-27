Egypt's 'Project of The Century': A Grand Restoration of The Pyramid of Menkaure

Dr. Mustafa Waziri, secretary-general of the Supreme Council of Antiquities in Egypt, recently revealed plans for a significant restoration project for the Pyramid of Menkaure, a monumental initiative dubbed the "project of the century." The ambitious plan aims to re-clad the pyramid with granite, a material that was originally used but whose date of application remains unknown.

Unveiling the Largest Puzzle Game in History

Work on this colossal project will commence with drilling around the pyramid and conducting laser surveys to ensure that the new granite stones align seamlessly with the existing structure. The endeavor, expected to take at least a year, is Egypt's grand contribution to the global community and coincides with the much-anticipated opening of the Grand Egyptian Museum.

Dr. Bassam Al-Shamma, an esteemed international historian, likened the undertaking to the largest puzzle game in history due to the complexity of matching each pyramid stone with the corresponding granite blocks. Al-Shamma emphasized that the Pyramid of Menkaure is unique in that it was partially covered with granite during its original construction, which was a costly process as the granite had to be sourced from distant locations.

Egypt and Japan: A Collaboration of Expertise and Technology

The collaboration with the Japanese mission is of paramount importance as they offer advanced technical tools and expertise in both Egyptology and the necessary technical surveying and photography. This joint Egyptian-Japanese archaeological mission has initiated a project to study and document the granite blocks forming the outer casing of the Pyramid of Menkaure, in preparation for their reassembly. The project will be implemented in several stages over a span of three years, including drawing, photogrammetry, documentation, laser scanning work, and then the actual re-installation of the granite blocks.

The Project of the Century: A Testament to Human Ingenuity

This monumental restoration project is not only a testament to the enduring allure of ancient Egypt but also to human ingenuity and the power of collaboration. The undertaking represents a significant chapter in the history of archeology and serves as a beacon of hope for the preservation of our global cultural heritage. As we eagerly anticipate the completion of the project, we are reminded of the intricate tapestry of human history and the remarkable feats we are capable of achieving when we unite in pursuit of a common goal.