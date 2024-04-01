Egypt's President El-Sisi Pledges Full Support to New Palestinian Government for Independent State

President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi spoke over the phone with Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas. President El-Sisi congratulated the Palestinian President on the formation of a new Palestinian government, headed by Dr. Mohamed Moustafa, wishing them success in achieving the aspirations of the Palestinian people.

President El-Sisi reaffirmed Egypt's unwavering commitment to providing all forms of support to the Palestinian people and leadership.

The two Presidents discussed developments in the Gaza Strip and Egypt's efforts to reach an immediate and sustainable ceasefire and increase the flow of humanitarian aid to all parts of the Strip. President El-Sisi and Palestinian President Abbas emphasized their commitment to working toward a just settlement of the Palestinian issue and the establishment of an independent Palestinian State, along the June 4, 1967 borders, with East Jerusalem as its capital.

Strengthening Bilateral Relations

During their conversation, Presidents El-Sisi and Abbas explored ways to deepen the historical and brotherly relations between Egypt and Palestine. They agreed on the importance of continuous communication and coordination to address the challenges facing the Palestinian cause and to mobilize international support for the Palestinian people's rights to self-determination and statehood.

President El-Sisi highlighted Egypt's role in facilitating dialogue among Palestinian factions to achieve national reconciliation and unity. He also stressed the need for a comprehensive and just peace in the Middle East, which would ensure security, stability, and development for all peoples of the region.

International Community's Role

Both leaders called on the international community to intensify its efforts to resume peace negotiations between Palestinians and Israelis. They emphasized the necessity of ending the occupation and establishing a Palestinian state as key to achieving lasting peace and stability in the Middle East.

As the conversation between President El-Sisi and President Abbas concluded, the commitment to a just and lasting solution to the Palestinian issue was reaffirmed. This dialogue underscores the crucial role of Egypt in supporting the Palestinian cause and its dedication to peace and stability in the region.