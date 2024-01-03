Egypt’s Labor Minister Declares Paid Christmas Holiday for Private Sector

Egypt’s Minister of Labor, Hassan Shehata, has declared the upcoming Sunday as an official paid holiday for workers in the private sector, marking the celebration of Eastern Christmas. This move is in accordance with labor law no.12 of 2003 and decision no. 5004 of the prime minister in 2023. The decision not only underlines the spirit of the festive season but also resonates with the broader directive of the Prime Minister, which extends the Christmas holiday across various sectors.

Extension of Christmas Holidays Across Sectors

The Prime Minister’s directive extends the holiday season cheer to ministries, government departments, public bodies, local administration units, public sector companies, and public business sector companies. This ensures that the joy of Christmas permeates through multiple layers of society, fostering a sense of unity and common purpose during these festive times.

Minister Shehata’s Message of Unity

Along with announcing the holiday, Minister Shehata took the opportunity to extend his heartfelt congratulations to the Coptic community on the occasion of Christmas. His message was not just one of seasonal greetings but also a testament to the unity of the Egyptian people. He referred to the nation as ‘one fabric’, a poignant metaphor underlining the interwoven threads of unity that bind Egyptians together, irrespective of their religious affiliations.

Building the Foundations of a ‘New Republic’

Minister Shehata also hailed the efforts of President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi in establishing the foundations of a ‘new republic’ in Egypt. This statement is indicative of the government’s vision of a future where all Egyptians, regardless of their religious or social backgrounds, can thrive together in harmony. The Ministry of Labor issued a notification to central departments and labor directorates nationwide, outlining that employers could require employees to work on this holiday if necessary due to work conditions, maintaining a balance between celebration and the demands of work.