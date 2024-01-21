Egypt’s Foreign Minister Sameh Shoukry Leads Delegation to 10th EU-Egypt Association Council Meeting in Brussels

On January 21, 2024, Egyptian Foreign Minister Sameh Shoukry led a high-level delegation to Brussels for the 10th EU-Egypt Association Council meeting. This significant gathering marked the 20th anniversary of the association agreement between Egypt and the EU, which came into effect in 2004. Co-chaired by Shoukry and EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy, Josep Borrell, the meeting served as a platform for reviewing the progress of the Egyptian-European partnership and the Egypt-EU Partnership Priorities for 2021-2027.

Strengthening Bilateral Ties

While in Brussels, Shoukry held a working breakfast with various EU foreign ministers. This informal gathering aimed to enhance bilateral ties and oversee the implementation of joint initiatives. The meeting facilitated discussion on a range of regional concerns, including the ongoing situations in Gaza, Sudan, Somalia, Libya, and matters of Red Sea security.

Policy Discussions and Regional Crises

Shoukry conducted several meetings with EU foreign ministers and European commissioners. These engagements focused on discussions around neighborhood policies, economy, energy, migration, climate, humanitarian affairs, and crisis management. These conversations underscored the importance of multinational cooperation in addressing these vital global issues.

Deliberations on Gaza and the Palestinian Cause

Adding to the agenda, Shoukry also participated in a critical meeting with the foreign ministers of Jordan and Saudi Arabia, as well as the EU High Representative. This meeting aimed to deliberate on the recent events in Gaza and the future of the Palestinian cause. These discussions highlighted the need for continued dialogue and concerted efforts in pursuit of long-term peace and stability in the region.