Egypt's Central Bank Cancels MPC Meeting, Citing Sufficient Tightening Measures

Egypt's central bank has announced the cancellation of its Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) meeting scheduled for March 28.

The decision comes after the bank implemented significant tightening measures during a special meeting on March 6, where key interest rates were raised by 600 basis points. According to the central bank, the rate hike was intended to accelerate monetary tightening and drive a decline in underlying inflation.

Key Interest Rate Adjustments

During the March 6 meeting, Egypt's central bank set its overnight lending rate at 28.25% and its overnight deposit rate at 27.25%. Additionally, the bank announced its intention to allow the Egyptian pound to trade freely. These measures were aimed at stabilizing the currency and addressing inflationary pressures. The next scheduled MPC meeting is now set for May 23, as indicated on the central bank's website.

Impact on Egyptian Economy

Following the announcements, Egypt's pound experienced a significant depreciation, hitting a record low against the dollar. The currency's value weakened to below 50 Egyptian pounds to the dollar, surpassing previous records by a significant margin. However, Egyptian sovereign dollar bonds rallied amidst the currency turmoil. Despite the currency depreciation, the central bank deputy governor reassured that interest rates would eventually decrease, emphasizing the temporary nature of the tightening cycle.

Outlook and Policy Direction

Central bank officials remain optimistic about the country's economic prospects, expecting gradual improvements in the balance of payments. Deputy governor Rami Aboul Naga emphasized the temporary nature of the tightening measures and hinted at future rate cuts. As Egypt navigates through economic challenges, policymakers continue to monitor inflation and currency stability, aiming to strike a balance between growth and stability.