Egyptair Flight 987 Makes Emergency Landing in Dublin Due to Cracked Windshield

An Egyptair flight bound for the United States from Cairo was forced to make an unexpected stop at Dublin Airport due to a cracked windshield. The incident occurred on Egyptair flight 987, a Boeing 787-900 Dreamliner, in the early hours of the morning, approximately five hours into its journey over the North Atlantic.

Emergency Declaration and Diversion

The aircraft, carrying 287 passengers and crew, took off around 2:15 am Irish time. It was two hours into its oceanic crossing, roughly 1,000km northwest of Mayo, when the damage happened. The flight crew declared an emergency and sought permission for a diversion. Initially, they were cleared to divert to Shannon Airport, but were subsequently directed to Dublin Airport.

Issues with Communication

Some communication difficulties arose when the jet found itself outside radio coverage for Ireland. However, contact was reestablished shortly thereafter. Emergency services at Shannon Airport were mobilized, but stood down once the flight's diversion to Dublin was confirmed.

Safe Landing and Further Action

The aircraft managed to land safely at Dublin Airport at 11:10 am, where it was met by emergency crews. It has since been parked for inspection by engineers. Egyptair is expected to dispatch a replacement aircraft to transport the passengers to their final destination. The damaged aircraft will remain in Dublin until the necessary repairs are completed.