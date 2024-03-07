Egypt Warns of Somalia's Sovereignty Risk Amid Ethiopia-Somaliland Tensions

During a consultative meeting in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, Egyptian Foreign Affairs Minister Sameh Shoukry raised alarms over the sovereignty and territorial integrity of Somalia, highlighting concerns of Ethiopia's interference in Somaliland. Shoukry emphasized the potential threats to regional stability, especially in the Red Sea, stemming from the contentious Ethiopia-Somaliland agreement. He underscored Egypt's firm stance against any actions that compromise the stability of Arab nations and breach the United Nations Charter.

Roots of the Rift

The tension traces back to a recent agreement between Ethiopia and Somaliland, providing Ethiopia, a landlocked country, access to the Gulf of Aden via Somaliland's ports. This move has sparked significant controversy, with Somalia viewing it as an infringement on its sovereignty and territorial integrity. The deal's specifics remain murky, with conflicting accounts from Ethiopian and Somaliland representatives. Somalia's vehement opposition has led to threats against diplomatic relations and the denial of airspace rights to Ethiopian flights, exacerbating regional discord.

International Echoes and Reactions

The international community, largely siding with Somalia, has reiterated the importance of upholding principles of territorial integrity and non-interference. Calls for dialogue and mediation have been prominent, urging all involved parties to seek peaceful resolutions to avoid further escalations. The situation underscores the delicate balance of power in the Horn of Africa and the Red Sea corridor, a vital maritime route for global trade.

Egypt's Position and Broader Implications

Egypt, with its strategic interests in maintaining stability in the Red Sea and Arab world, has voiced its objections to any attempts to destabilize the region. Minister Shoukry's remarks in Riyadh reflect Egypt's broader foreign policy objectives of safeguarding Arab unity and countering external interferences that threaten regional peace. The ongoing dispute not only highlights the complexities of territorial and sovereignty issues in Africa but also the intricate web of alliances and interests that shape the geopolitical landscape of the Horn of Africa.