Egypt Ushers in a New Era of Vehicle Upkeep with ‘FriendyM’

Embracing the digital age, Egypt has heralded the launch of ‘FriendyM’, a revolutionary car management and maintenance application. The application introduces a fresh approach to vehicle upkeep, backed by an impressive capital of 100 million EGP ($3.2 million). Currently, ‘FriendyM’ is accessible to users in Cairo and Alexandria, but plans for a nationwide expansion are on the horizon.

Revolutionizing Car Maintenance and Management

‘FriendyM’ offers a comprehensive suite of services designed to simplify vehicle maintenance for users. This includes maintenance reminders, operation tracking, and calculating average maintenance costs. The application takes a step further by helping users manage their car expenses with features that track costs of fuel, parking, and cleaning. An expense analysis service is also provided to enable users to understand their spending better.

Distinctive Features of ‘FriendyM’

A remarkable feature of ‘FriendyM’ is the Chat Support function that offers a direct line to mechanical engineers for inquiries. It also provides the convenience of booking maintenance appointments at specialized centers. In addition, ‘FriendyM’ has plans to introduce Lite and Elite concierge services with monthly subscriptions. These services promise benefits such as emergency relief vehicles and discounts on maintenance and insurance, adding a new layer of convenience for its users.

‘FriendyM’ in Egypt’s Digital Transformation

The company’s CEO, Abdelrahman Elgamal, highlights the role of ‘FriendyM’ in Egypt’s digital transformation. He believes that their application is set to serve all segments of society, including women, empowering them with the knowledge to effectively manage car maintenance. ‘FriendyM’ stands as a testament to Egypt’s commitment to digitization, revolutionizing the traditional approach to car maintenance and management.