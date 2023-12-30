en English
Egypt

Egypt Unveils 3,000-Year-Old Mummy: A Testament to an Ancient Legacy

author
By: Hadeel Hashem
Published: December 30, 2023 at 4:49 pm EST | Updated: Dec 30, 2023 at 4:54 pm EST
Egypt Unveils 3,000-Year-Old Mummy: A Testament to an Ancient Legacy

In the heart of Egypt, a piece of history was unveiled, a mummy of a woman, perfectly preserved in an ancient coffin, dating back over 3,000 years. The sarcophagus, discovered in El-Asasef, Luxor, by the Nile’s shimmering waters, was revealed to the world’s media, holding within it a story from a civilization long past.

An Unearthed Legacy

The coffins found in El-Asasef trace their origin to the 17th and 18th dynasties, with the latter corresponding to the 13th century BC. This was an era that bore witness to the rule of renowned Pharaohs, including the boy king Tutankhamen. The discovery was the result of relentless efforts by a team of French researchers, who initiated the excavation in March, took a brief hiatus in May, and recommenced their work in August.

Relics from the Underworld

Accompanying the mummies, the archaeological team unearthed a treasure trove of over 1,000 Ushabti figurines, believed to serve the deceased in their afterlife journey. They also found five vibrantly colored masks in a nearby tomb, their hues still striking despite the passage of millennia.

A Glimpse into a Bygone Era

Further exploration revealed a tomb adorned with colored ceiling paintings, which portray the tomb’s owner and his kin. This tomb, dating back to the Middle Kingdom around 4,000 years ago, though reused in a later period, held more than just memories—it contained additional mummies, skeletons, and skulls. The team had to remove over 300 meters of rubble over five arduous months to bring these findings to light.

Egypt, a country rich in ancient history, has been actively unveiling these discoveries to the world, aiming to revitalize its international image. Moreover, it hopes to reignite the curiosity of tourists, which significantly dipped following the 2011 political uprising. The unveiling of this 3,000-year-old mummy serves as a testament to Egypt’s enduring legacy and its continuous efforts to keep its ancient history alive in the consciousness of the world.

0
Egypt History
author

Hadeel Hashem

Hadeel Hashem is an internationally acclaimed journalist recognized for her profound dedication to climate change and environmental reporting. With nearly a decade of experience under her belt, she has solidified her position as a trusted and respected figure in the world of journalism. Originating from Egypt, Hadeel has enriched the media landscapes of both Egypt and Saudi Arabia with her contributions since 2013, culminating in her recent role as Editor at MSN Arabia. Throughout her illustrious career, Hadeel has garnered several esteemed awards, a testament to her unparalleled expertise and unwavering dedication to factual reporting.

