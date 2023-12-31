Egypt Tightens Travel Regulations for Minors Under 18

The Egyptian government has established a new law that mandates minors under the age of 18 to obtain prior authorization before traveling overseas unaccompanied.

This rule, slated to come into effect on January 1, 2024, has been issued as part of an effort to regulate the international travel of Egyptian minors more closely.

Details of the New Regulation

In this new directive, minors who wish to travel without their family members are required to seek approval from the Communications Department of the General Administration of Passports, Immigration, and Nationality.

This addition to the existing regulations is an enhancement of General Instructions 1 of 1997, the guidelines that oversee operations at Egypt’s air, sea, and land ports, as well as further instructions concerning Egyptians traveling overseas. The minors are obligated to present a document confirming their age and must have a pre-confirmed reservation.

Exceptions to the Rule

However, there are exceptions to this new regulation. Sports teams that have received a decision from the Ministry of Youth and Sports, denoted by the eagle stamp of Egypt, are exempt from obtaining prior permission.

Teams that only possess a letter from their affiliated game federation will still need to secure prior approval.

Enforcement of the New Rule

Airlines and other pertinent authorities, including EgyptAir Holding Company, have been instructed to enforce this decision. The ticket fare for unaccompanied minors has been set at 100% of the adult ticket price. Additionally, extra flight attendants are required to accompany the minor during the flight. The regulation also states that unaccompanied minors may not occupy emergency exit seats.

On a related note, the United Arab Emirates has issued guidelines stating that passengers visiting the country must have their complete names on their passport. Those with a single name will not be permitted to fly to the UAE, with certain exceptions.