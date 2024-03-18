Egypt Targets 140,000 Tonnes Sugar Production to Resolve Crisis, Boosts Farmer Incentives

Egypt embarks on an ambitious plan to produce about 140,000 tonnes of sugar during the ongoing local sugar beet supply season, aiming to decisively end the country's prolonged sugar crisis.

Advertisment

This initiative, as reported by Egypt Today, involves the Ministry of Supply and Internal Trade commencing the reception of sugar beet crops at the Abu Qurqas sugar factory in Minya, Upper Egypt, a key player in the nation's sugar production landscape.

Strategic Moves and Expected Outcomes

The ministry has set its sights on receiving nearly 1 million tonnes of sugar beet throughout the season, extending until August. With farmers having cultivated around 600,000 tonnes of sugar beet across various governorates, Essam El-Din El-Bedewy, Chairman of the Egyptian Sugar and Integrated Industries Company (ESIIC), expresses confidence in resolving the sugar crisis within the next two weeks.

Advertisment

The Abu Qurqas factory alone aims to contribute significantly, targeting the production of 70,000 tonnes of sugar annually for the state, alongside exporting 30,000 tonnes of beet fodder and producing 40 million liters of alcohol.

Boosting Farmer Participation

To motivate farmers and ensure ample supply, the ministry has announced a series of incentives for sugar beet deliveries to state-owned factories. These range from LE 1,900 (USD39.7) per ton for early March deliveries to LE 1,350 (USD153.69) per ton towards the season's end, each including an additional incentive to encourage prompt and increased supply.

This strategic initiative not only aims to stabilize Egypt's sugar market but also supports local agriculture by incentivizing farmers' participation. By increasing domestic sugar production and ensuring fair compensation for farmers, Egypt seeks to reduce its reliance on imported sugar, thereby safeguarding its economy against global market fluctuations and contributing to the nation's food security.