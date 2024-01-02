en English
Egypt

Egypt Strives to Become a Leading Destination for Yacht Tourism

By: Hadeel Hashem
Published: January 2, 2024 at 6:34 am EST | Updated: Jan 2, 2024 at 8:52 am EST
Egypt is making a strong push to become a leading destination for yacht tourism. In an effort to boost this sector, the Ministry of Transport is hosting a conference to discuss the expansion of marina development and promote yacht tourism within the country. The conference, set to take place in the New Administrative Capital, will bring together investors, stakeholders in marina construction, and yacht tourism, along with investors in coastal villages and tourist attractions around the Mediterranean and Red Seas, the Gulf of Suez, and Aqaba.

Extending the Tourist Stay Period

In a notable stride toward achieving its goal, Egypt has extended the tourist stay period for visitors arriving on foreign tourist yachts from one to three months since July. This move forms part of a range of measures introduced by the Ministry to streamline the processes for foreign yachts entering and leaving Egyptian ports and marinas.

Creating a Unified Digital Platform

One such measure is the creation of a unified digital platform for foreign yachts. This digital platform, in conjunction with a significant reduction in the approval time for tourist yacht programs from 15 to 30 days to just 30 minutes, has made it easier and quicker for yacht enthusiasts to plan their trips.

Standard Docking Tariff

The Ministry has also implemented a standard docking tariff at all government docks, passenger stations, and tourist ports. This allows yacht enthusiasts more flexibility in choosing their docking locations based on prices, services, and travel plans. Moreover, yachts now have the freedom to depart from any tourist port or marina, regardless of their port of arrival.

Egypt Transportation Travel & Tourism
Hadeel Hashem

Hadeel Hashem is an internationally acclaimed journalist recognized for her profound dedication to climate change and environmental reporting. With nearly a decade of experience under her belt, she has solidified her position as a trusted and respected figure in the world of journalism. Originating from Egypt, Hadeel has enriched the media landscapes of both Egypt and Saudi Arabia with her contributions since 2013, culminating in her recent role as Editor at MSN Arabia. Throughout her illustrious career, Hadeel has garnered several esteemed awards, a testament to her unparalleled expertise and unwavering dedication to factual reporting.

