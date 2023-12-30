en English
Egypt

Egypt Steps in to Mediate as Israel-Gaza Conflict Enters 12th Week

By: Hadeel Hashem
Published: December 30, 2023 at 2:53 am EST | Updated: Dec 30, 2023 at 4:54 am EST
Egypt Steps in to Mediate as Israel-Gaza Conflict Enters 12th Week

The Israel-Gaza conflict, now in its twelfth week, continues unabated as Israel persists with its military campaign in the region. Despite the ongoing hostilities, Egypt has emerged as a diplomatic intermediary, hosting a delegation from Hamas in a bid to broker a resolution to the protracted violence. The situation remains volatile, with military actions ongoing and diplomatic efforts in progress to restore stability to the region.

A Diplomatic Effort amidst Chaos

Amidst the relentless onslaught, Egypt has stepped forward to host a Hamas delegation, aiming to chart a path towards peace. The talks involve a multi-stage plan proposed by Egypt, which includes a two-week halt to the fighting and the release of hostages and prisoners. However, the Israeli leadership maintains its stance of toppling Hamas, complicating the path towards peace.

(Read Also: Gaza War Implications: Biden’s Approval Ratings, Israeli Forces’ Unpreparedness, and Gaza’s Humanitarian Crisis)

Humanitarian Crisis and International Involvement

According to Gaza’s health ministry, the conflict has claimed 21,507 lives and wounded 55,915 Palestinians since the onset of Israeli strikes on October 7. Aid agencies report overcrowded areas and resource shortages due to the conflict. The UN states that over 80 percent of Gaza’s population has been displaced, many now living in cramped shelters or tents around Rafah. The international community has called for an immediate ceasefire in light of the escalating humanitarian crisis.

(Read Also: Israeli-Hamas Conflict: Gaza Students Battle Educational Challenges Amid Displacement)

The Regional Implications of the Conflict

The Israel-Gaza conflict has the potential to ignite a wider war in the Middle East. The involvement of Iran’s proxies, such as Hezbollah and Hamas, and the prospect of a direct conflict with Iran are causes for concern. The conflict has already sparked violence elsewhere in the Middle East, where Israel has long waged a shadow war with Iran and its allies. This adds another layer of complexity to the efforts to secure peace in the region.

Egypt International Relations
Hadeel Hashem

Hadeel Hashem is an internationally acclaimed journalist recognized for her profound dedication to climate change and environmental reporting. With nearly a decade of experience under her belt, she has solidified her position as a trusted and respected figure in the world of journalism. Originating from Egypt, Hadeel has enriched the media landscapes of both Egypt and Saudi Arabia with her contributions since 2013, culminating in her recent role as Editor at MSN Arabia. Throughout her illustrious career, Hadeel has garnered several esteemed awards, a testament to her unparalleled expertise and unwavering dedication to factual reporting.

