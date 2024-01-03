en English
Africa

Egypt Stands Firm in Support of Somalia Amidst Regional Tensions

By: Waqas Arain
Published: January 3, 2024 at 11:00 am EST
Egypt Stands Firm in Support of Somalia Amidst Regional Tensions

The Egyptian Ministry of Foreign Affairs has voiced unwavering support for the Federal Republic of Somalia, underlining the need to respect Somalia’s sovereignty and territorial unity. This commitment comes in the backdrop of increasing regional tensions, particularly between Somalia and Ethiopia following a contested sea access deal with the breakaway region of Somaliland.

Egypt’s Stance on Somalia’s Sovereignty

Reiterating its commitment to regional stability, Egypt has opposed any actions that could compromise Somalia’s national unity. The nation has accentuated that the Somali government and its people are the rightful owners of their natural resources. In a clear stance against the recent sea access agreement between Ethiopia and Somaliland—an agreement concluded without Somalia’s approval—Egypt has lauded the positions of regional and international countries condemning activities that threaten the stability of the Horn of Africa.

Calls for Adherence to African Union Principles

Egypt has underscored the necessity to adhere to the African Union’s principles, particularly those safeguarding the territorial integrity and borders of its member states. This call aligns with the recent controversial deal between Ethiopia and Somaliland, which has sparked anger in Mogadishu and is considered a violation of Somalia’s sovereignty.

Regional Tensions Escalate

Thousands of Somalis have protested against the sea access deal, urging for a peaceful resolution. The East African regional body has expressed concern over the rising tensions, while the European Union bloc has criticized the deal, advocating for respect for Somalia’s ‘unity, sovereignty and territorial integrity’. Amid these tensions, Egypt’s President Abdul Fattah al-Sisi pledged his country’s unwavering support for Somalia’s security and stability during a phone call with Somalia’s President Hassan Sheikh Mohamud.

Africa Egypt International Relations
Waqas Arain

Waqas Arain, with a prestigious journalistic stint across prestigious media institutions such as ARY News TV, Dawn.com, and Apna Television Group spanning more than seven years, holds an immense wealth of experience. He is a proficient reporter, showcasing remarkable adeptness in critical and inventive thought which aids him in dealing effectively with a wide array of topics. Waqas exhibits an innate ability to master complex ideas swiftly and then convey these intricately woven narratives in a compelling manner, responsive to various themes and prevailing world affairs. Being an effective communicator and a cooperative team member, he excels in high-pressure situations and fosters harmonious relationships within the team.

