Egypt Stands Firm in Support of Somalia Amidst Regional Tensions

The Egyptian Ministry of Foreign Affairs has voiced unwavering support for the Federal Republic of Somalia, underlining the need to respect Somalia’s sovereignty and territorial unity. This commitment comes in the backdrop of increasing regional tensions, particularly between Somalia and Ethiopia following a contested sea access deal with the breakaway region of Somaliland.

Egypt’s Stance on Somalia’s Sovereignty

Reiterating its commitment to regional stability, Egypt has opposed any actions that could compromise Somalia’s national unity. The nation has accentuated that the Somali government and its people are the rightful owners of their natural resources. In a clear stance against the recent sea access agreement between Ethiopia and Somaliland—an agreement concluded without Somalia’s approval—Egypt has lauded the positions of regional and international countries condemning activities that threaten the stability of the Horn of Africa.

Calls for Adherence to African Union Principles

Egypt has underscored the necessity to adhere to the African Union’s principles, particularly those safeguarding the territorial integrity and borders of its member states. This call aligns with the recent controversial deal between Ethiopia and Somaliland, which has sparked anger in Mogadishu and is considered a violation of Somalia’s sovereignty.

Regional Tensions Escalate

Thousands of Somalis have protested against the sea access deal, urging for a peaceful resolution. The East African regional body has expressed concern over the rising tensions, while the European Union bloc has criticized the deal, advocating for respect for Somalia’s ‘unity, sovereignty and territorial integrity’. Amid these tensions, Egypt’s President Abdul Fattah al-Sisi pledged his country’s unwavering support for Somalia’s security and stability during a phone call with Somalia’s President Hassan Sheikh Mohamud.