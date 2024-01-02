Egypt Prioritizes Efficient Water Management and Yacht Tourism

In a recent workshop in Menoufiya governorate of Egypt, Hany Suweilam, Minister of Water Resources and Irrigation, stressed the importance of integrated and efficient water system management to ensure the delivery of water to all beneficiaries. The event is the fourth in a series of workshops aimed at evaluating the Ministry’s performance and addressing the challenges faced in each governorate.

Reviewing the Ministry’s Performance

The workshop focused on reviewing the Ministry’s activities during the summer of 2023, the ongoing winter season, and the preparation for the summer season of 2024. Previous workshops have been held in locations such as Beheira, Daqahliya, and Upper Egypt. The primary purpose of these workshops is to assess the performance of water management in each region and devise strategies to overcome any existing challenges.

(Read Also: Egypt Strives to Become a Leading Destination for Yacht Tourism)

Proactive Field Monitoring

Minister Suweilam also highlighted the importance of proactive field monitoring and instructed that all necessary measures be taken to address any complaints from the beneficiaries of the water system. This initiative is part of the Ministry’s commitment to ensuring efficient water distribution and effectively handling any issues that may arise.

(Read Also: Egypt Joins BRICS: An Expansion Reshaping Global Dynamics)

Boosting Yacht Tourism

Parallel to this, the Ministry of Transport in Egypt is also focusing on enhancing the yacht tourism sector. The Ministry is organizing a conference to explore ways to boost the establishment of local and international marinas. The event will be attended by stakeholders in yacht tourism and marina construction, as well as investors in coastal villages and tourist destinations.

Egypt has also implemented measures to simplify the procedures for foreign yachts arriving and departing from its ports. These measures include granting tourists arriving on foreign yachts a 3-month stay instead of one month and reducing approval time for tourist yacht programs to just 30 minutes. Additionally, a uniform docking tariff has been set at all government docks, providing yachting enthusiasts a variety of docking locations to choose from.

Read More