Egypt Grapples with Water Scarcity Amid Hosting 9 Million Refugees, Reveals Irrigation Minister Swelem

In a significant declaration at the UNESCO World Water Day celebration in Paris, Egypt's Minister of Irrigation Hany Swelem laid bare the critical challenges his country faces due to severe water scarcity compounded by the responsibility of hosting nearly 9 million refugees. Swelem emphasized that the dire situation demands immediate global attention and cooperation, as water is deemed a 'fundamental human right' and 'common heritage of humanity.'

Unraveling Egypt's Water Crisis

Egypt, with its reliance on the Nile for over 98% of its renewable water resources, finds itself in a precarious position with a per capita share of renewable water resources at a staggering 50% below the global water poverty line. Swelem highlighted the alarming fact that Egypt experiences the lowest rainfall globally, which severely limits its water availability. The country's agricultural sector, which sustains half of the population, consumes 75% of Egypt's water resources yet produces only about 50% of its food needs. This imbalance has led to Egypt facing a 55% shortfall in meeting its total water needs, amounting to 120 billion cubic meters annually.

Strategic Responses to Water and Refugee Challenges

Against this backdrop, Swelem outlined Egypt's proactive measures, including a National Cooperative Plan for Water Resources aimed at efficient management of its scant water supplies. Over the past five years, Egypt has invested $10 billion to enhance its water system's efficiency and adopted a water reuse policy, adding approximately 21 billion cubic meters of unconventional water resources. However, the country's efforts are further strained by the need to import roughly $15 billion worth of food annually, translating to at least 40 billion cubic meters of virtual water, due to inadequate domestic production.

Impact of Regional Security and Refugee Influx

The regional security challenges and the influx of refugees, notably over 500,000 Sudanese between April 2023 and March 2024, according to ReliefWeb, have placed an additional burden on Egypt's water resources. The country's hospitality towards refugees from neighboring nations, while commendable, exacerbates its water scarcity issue, necessitating an urgent and collective international response to mitigate these compounded challenges.