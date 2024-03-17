Egypt and China Foreign Ministers Urge Ceasefire in Gaza, Highlight Red Sea Security Concerns

In a significant diplomatic move, Egypt's Sameh Shoukry and China's Wang Yi have jointly called for an immediate ceasefire in the Gaza Strip, alongside the release of hostages and detainees from both Palestinian and Israeli sides. This appeal was made during Wang Yi's visit to Egypt, reflecting a concerted effort to address the escalating conflict and its broader implications.

Joint Statement for Peace

The ministers' joint statement underscored the urgent need for a ceasefire, the cessation of violence, and the protection of civilians and civilian infrastructure. Highlighting violations of international law, it stressed the importance of respecting international humanitarian and human rights law. The statement also focused on the deteriorating humanitarian situation in Gaza, advocating for rapid and unhindered humanitarian assistance and calling on the international community to support the Palestinian National Authority.

International Community's Role

Shoukry and Wang emphasized the international community's responsibility to foster a political environment conducive to peace. They advocated for the implementation of a two-state solution, in line with UN resolutions, and suggested convening an international peace conference to find a lasting solution to the Palestinian issue. This approach underscores the global dimension of the Gaza conflict and the importance of a collective effort to achieve peace.

Red Sea Security and Regional Stability

The discussion also covered the strategic and security concerns in the Red Sea, acknowledging the area's importance as a global trade corridor. The ministers expressed concern over the conflict's expansion, including tensions in the Red Sea, and called for the protection of civilian vessels and the maintenance of international trade flow. Shoukry and Wang's comments at a press conference highlighted the interconnectedness of regional conflicts and their potential to disrupt global security and commerce.

As the Gaza conflict continues to unfold, the call by Egypt and China for a ceasefire and the protection of civilian lives represents a crucial step towards de-escalation. Their joint statement not only seeks to address the immediate crisis but also to lay the groundwork for a sustainable peace process. The emphasis on Red Sea security further acknowledges the broader implications of regional conflicts on international stability and underscores the importance of a coordinated, international response to such crises.