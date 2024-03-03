Egypt Allocates EGP 307.35m for Cattle Fattening: Boosting Economy, Benefiting Small Breeders

In a significant move to bolster the agricultural sector and improve the livelihoods of small-scale breeders and young graduates, Egypt's national project for fattening cattle, under the leadership of Minister Elsayed Elkosayer, has earmarked EGP 307.35m for 426 beneficiaries. This initiative, part of President Abdel Fattah Al-Sisi's "Decent Life" campaign, aims at revitalizing the Egyptian countryside while enhancing the production of meat and dairy products.

Empowering Small Farmers and Breeders

Mostafa El-Sayyad, the Deputy Minister of Agriculture, highlighted the project's substantial impact, with around EGP 8.572bn already allocated to support approximately 43,500 beneficiaries. This large-scale funding effort has facilitated the raising and fattening of over 505,000 heads of cattle, significantly contributing to the country's meat and dairy supply. The comprehensive strategy includes not only financial support but also ongoing veterinary and health services to ensure the well-being and productivity of the livestock.

Robust Support and Oversight Mechanism

The initiative involves a collaborative effort between the Ministry of Agriculture, the Agricultural Bank of Egypt, and the National Bank of Egypt to conduct thorough inspections of beneficiaries' facilities. This ensures that the cattle are housed in suitable environments, thereby promoting optimal health and productivity. Beneficiaries' compliance with project standards is closely monitored, with a focus on providing necessary interventions to address any arising challenges.

Enhancing Market Stability and Affordability

According to El-Sayyad, the overarching goal of the national project for fattening cattle is to stabilize market prices and make red meat more affordable for both producers and consumers. This initiative not only aims to increase the availability of high-quality meat and dairy products but also to ensure that prices remain fair and reasonable. Tarek Sulaiman, Head of the Livestock and Poultry Wealth Development Sector, encourages interested parties to apply through various channels, including agricultural administrations and banks, to partake in this transformative project.

As Egypt continues to invest in its agricultural sector through targeted initiatives like the national project for fattening cattle, the future looks promising for small farmers and breeders. This approach not only supports the country's food security goals but also aligns with broader economic development and rural revitalization efforts, paving the way for a sustainable and prosperous agricultural future.