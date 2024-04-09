DP World Boosts Port of Ain Sokhna's Capabilities with New Harbour Crane and Equipment

DP World, operator of the multipurpose terminal at the Port of Ain Sokhna, has received a new state-of-the-art mobile harbour crane, that will further increase productivity and efficiency for the benefit of customers.

The mobile harbour crane, manufactured by Konecranes, arrived recently at the port on the Portuguese ship Vestvind, from Belgium. With a capacity of 125 tons, and a discharge rate of 10 000 tons daily, the crane was designed specifically to handle Capesize bulk carriers.

In addition to the crane, DP World in Sokhna, also received new loader equipment - two Caterpillar 988K loader cranes – with the ability to lift 25 M3 per lift, as well as loading transport vehicles, all aimed at further enhancing efficiency at the terminal. All the equipment will become operational during April.

The equipment, the latest to arrive at an Egyptian port, is part of DP World’s investment in the most advanced equipment to increase the terminal’s capability for enhanced international trade flows in and out of the Port of Ain Sokhna and offer customers best-in-class service.

The company has also opened five freight forwarding offices in Egypt, located in Cairo, Alexandria, Cairo Airport, Sokhna, and Beni Suef, as part of it global freight forwarding network.

Strategic Investment in Efficiency

DP World's decision to invest in the cutting-edge mobile harbour crane and loader equipment is a strategic move to bolster the Port of Ain Sokhna's operational capabilities. By introducing machinery capable of handling Capesize bulk carriers, DP World ensures that the port can accommodate larger vessels, thereby increasing the volume of goods that can be processed. This investment not only enhances the port's efficiency but also its role in facilitating international trade through Egypt.

Expanding Global Footprint

The opening of five new freight forwarding offices across Egypt marks a significant expansion of DP World’s global footprint. These offices are strategically located to serve key industrial and commercial regions, thereby strengthening DP World's logistics network. This expansion demonstrates DP World's commitment to facilitating global trade and providing comprehensive logistics solutions to its customers.

Implications for International Trade

The recent additions to DP World's capabilities at the Port of Ain Sokhna are set to have a positive impact on international trade flows in and out of Egypt. By enhancing the port's efficiency and expanding its freight forwarding network, DP World is poised to offer more competitive and comprehensive services to its customers. This development is expected to attract more international trade to the Port of Ain Sokhna, contributing to the growth of Egypt's economy.