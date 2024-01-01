en English
Egypt

Cairo Metro Ticket Price Hike: Impact on Commuters Amid Economic Challenges

By: Hadeel Hashem
Published: January 1, 2024 at 10:22 am EST | Updated: Jan 1, 2024 at 10:32 am EST
In a move set to impact millions of daily commuters, the Egyptian government has announced an increase in Cairo Metro ticket prices by LE 1-2, marking the first instance of such an adjustment since 2020. The new fares, which are part of the government’s ongoing efforts to manage operational costs amidst pressing economic challenges, will now start at EGP 6 for one zone and go up to EGP 15 for three zones.

Modernizing Public Transport Amid Economic Pressures

Amidst rising inflation and economic pressures, the government’s decision to raise fares represents a significant step in maintaining the viability of the metro system, a critical part of Cairo’s urban infrastructure. The new pricing structure is designed to reflect the cost of imported components for maintenance, energy prices, and the overall operational expenses of running the metro without sacrificing service quality. The government’s recent efforts to modernize public transport, including the extension of metro lines and working hours, are also factored into the fare increase.

Implications for Cairo’s Commuters

The fare hike is expected to have a far-reaching effect on Cairo’s residents, particularly those who depend on the metro as their primary mode of transportation. The Cairo Metro, which serves more than 3.5 million people daily in the Greater Cairo area, is central to the mobility of the city’s populace. This increase could potentially have broader implications for the cost of living and daily commute in the city, as commuters adjust to the new pricing structure.

Contemplating the Future of Urban Mobility

The latest fare adjustment comes as the third and final stage of the metro’s third line has been approved for trial operation by Prime Minister Mostafa Madbouly in November 2023. As Egypt’s Ministry of Transport continues to march towards modernizing the country’s railway system, the question remains how these changes will influence the future of urban mobility in Cairo and whether the new pricing structure will be sustainable for the city’s millions of commuters.

Hadeel Hashem is an internationally acclaimed journalist recognized for her profound dedication to climate change and environmental reporting. With nearly a decade of experience under her belt, she has solidified her position as a trusted and respected figure in the world of journalism. Originating from Egypt, Hadeel has enriched the media landscapes of both Egypt and Saudi Arabia with her contributions since 2013, culminating in her recent role as Editor at MSN Arabia. Throughout her illustrious career, Hadeel has garnered several esteemed awards, a testament to her unparalleled expertise and unwavering dedication to factual reporting.

