Armenian Community Inaugurates Memorial in Egypt for Genocide Refugees, Echoes Survival and Unity

Last week, 250 members and leaders of the Armenian community embarked on a poignant journey to Port Said, Egypt, to unveil a memorial dedicated to Armenian refugees. This significant event commemorated the lives of those who fled the genocide and settled in Port Fouad camps following the Musa Ler battle.

Historical Significance and Emotional Tributes

The memorial, built on a mass grave at the city's Orthodox cemetery, honors the memory of refugees who lived in the camps from 1915 to 1919. Bishop Ashod Mnatsaganian, Primate of the Armenian Orthodox Church in Egypt, emphasized the importance of this memorial, stating it as a testament to the resilience and unbroken spirit of the Armenian nation. The ceremony also saw heartfelt speeches, including from Yessayi Havatian, representing Lebanese-Armenians whose ancestors were among those who found refuge in Port Said.

Reflections of a Community's Journey

The narrative of the Armenian resistance and subsequent refuge in Egypt was revisited, highlighting the ordeal of 5,000 Armenians who scaled Musa Ler to escape deportation in 1915. French naval forces facilitated their escape to Port Fouad, where they found peace until their return to their homelands or resettlement in Lebanon's Ainjar. The memorial, designed by Egyptian-Armenian architect Nairy Hampikian, incorporates elements of significant Armenian memorials and symbolizes the revival of the refugees' memory.

Legacy and Memory

The inauguration attracted not only community leaders but also descendants of the refugees, who laid red roses on the memorial as a tribute. The event underscored the Armenian community's commitment to remembering their ancestors' struggles and celebrating their enduring legacy. It also brought to light the broader narrative of Armenian resilience and the role of Egypt as a sanctuary during a critical period in Armenian history.

As the Armenian community gathered in Port Said, the event served as a powerful reminder of the past struggles and the importance of unity and remembrance. The newly inaugurated memorial stands not only as a tribute to the refugees of the genocide but also as a symbol of hope and resilience for future generations. It reinforces the commitment to survival, the value of sanctuary, and the indomitable spirit of a community that refuses to be forgotten.