Arab Hexagon Urges U.S. to Block Israeli Action in Rafah, Recognize Palestinian State

Palestinian sources conveyed to Sky News the Arab six-party committee's intent to press Washington for a halt on any Israeli military maneuvers in Rafah and for the formal acknowledgment of Palestinian statehood. This diplomatic outreach aims to pave the way for the Palestinian government's operational presence in Gaza following the cessation of hostilities.

Strategic Meetings in Cairo

The Arab Hexagon, consisting of key Arab nations including Palestine, is poised for pivotal discussions in Cairo. The agenda includes a preparatory gathering to build on previous dialogues held in Riyadh and Amman, aimed at refining the Arab stance for resolving the Palestinian issue based on the Arab Peace Initiative. A subsequent meeting with U.S. Secretary of State Anthony Blinken, who has just arrived in Cairo and engaged with Egyptian leadership, will allow the committee to present the collective Arab perspective on Palestinian statehood grounded in the initiative.

Demands and Diplomatic Endeavors

Amidst the backdrop of ongoing conflict in Gaza and the challenges posed by Israel's current far-right government, the Arab representatives will advocate for U.S. recognition of a Palestinian state within the 1967 borders. This step is viewed as essential groundwork for future peace negotiations, covering critical issues such as Jerusalem, refugees, and territorial boundaries. Furthermore, the committee will urge Blinken to prevent Israeli military operations in Rafah, highlighting the humanitarian crises such actions could exacerbate, and to facilitate the functioning of the Palestinian Authority in Gaza post-war.

Implications and Future Prospects

The Arab Hexagon's initiative represents a concerted effort to engage international support for a peaceful resolution to the Palestinian issue, emphasizing the urgent need for U.S. intervention to prevent further humanitarian disasters and to recognize Palestinian sovereignty. This diplomatic push underscores the complexities of Middle Eastern politics and the pivotal role of international actors in achieving lasting peace in the region.