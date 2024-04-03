Ancient Crosby-Schoyen Codex Heads to Auction: A Testament to Early Christianity

Historic Auction of an Ancient Manuscript

At the heart of an upcoming Christie's auction in London this June lies a treasure of early Christian literature - the Crosby-Schoyen Codex. Written in Coptic on papyrus between 250-350 AD in one of the earliest Christian monasteries in upper Egypt, this manuscript is among the oldest known books. With an estimated value between $2.6 million and $3.8 million, the codex promises to be a significant highlight in the realm of historical and religious artifacts.

Unveiling the Crosby-Schoyen Codex

The codex encompasses 104 pages (52 leaves) penned by a single scribe over four decades, offering the earliest known texts of two biblical books: the first epistle of Peter and the Book of Jonah. Its preservation, attributed to Egypt's arid climate by Christie's Senior Specialist Eugenio Donadoni, showcases the durability and historical significance of this manuscript. Only a handful of books from this era have survived, making the Crosby-Schoyen Codex a rare and invaluable find.

Provenance and Preservation

Discovered in Egypt in the 1950s, the codex was initially acquired by the University of Mississippi before Norwegian manuscript collector Dr. Martin Schoyen took possession in 1988. Schoyen, whose collection ranks among the largest private manuscript collections globally, is now parting with this piece. The codex, currently showcased at Christie's New York, draws attention not only for its age and content but also as a testament to the transitional period from papyrus scroll to codex form, marking a significant evolution in book production.

Implications and Reflections

The auction of the Crosby-Schoyen Codex not only highlights the monetary value of historical manuscripts but also underscores the rich tapestry of early Christian literature and its preservation. This event invites reflection on the importance of such artifacts in understanding religious and cultural history, the challenges of preservation, and the journey of manuscripts through time and ownership.