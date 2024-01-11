A Comprehensive Review of Egypt's National Family Development Project

The National Project for the Development of the Egyptian Family (NPDEF), a pioneering initiative backed by Egypt's political leadership, aimed at addressing population issues and enhancing population characteristics, is making significant strides under the guidance of Hala El-Said, the Egyptian Minister of Planning and Economic Development. A recent meeting chaired by El-Said served as a platform to review the project's progress and discuss innovative strategies, such as the use of economic activities to empower women in managing population growth.

Empowering Women Through Economic Activities

The NPDEF is employing a novel approach towards population control by focusing on empowering women through economic activities. The project includes a program of positive incentives designed to change women's fertility motivations. Digital interventions are being used to gain smarter access to target groups and improve monitoring.

Improving Citizens' Quality of Life

The ultimate objective of the NPDEF is not just to regulate population growth, but also to enhance population characteristics and improve the quality of life for Egyptian citizens. This is being achieved through a holistic developmental approach that addresses health, social, family, and economic dimensions.

Performance Incentives at the Governorate Level

In addition to the main objectives, the meeting also covered an initiative aimed at incentivizing performance in population management at the governorate level. This involved discussions on registration mechanisms, services provided, eligibility, and implementation. The meeting was attended by key ministry officials, advisors, and project coordinators.

Back in December 2023, a protocol was signed between the Ministry of Planning and Economic Development and Egypt Post to further women's economic empowerment as part of the NPDEF. This involves providing financial and non-financial services to women nominated by various governmental bodies, thereby further supporting the project's objectives.