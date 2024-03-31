Egypt Warns Ethiopia: Costs Loom for GERD's Impact on Nile Water Security

Egypt's Minister of Irrigation and Water Sources, Hani Sewilam, issued a stern warning to Ethiopia regarding the Grand Ethiopian Renaissance Dam (GERD) on Wednesday, emphasizing the potential repercussions for any adverse effects on Egypt's water security. Sewilam asserted Egypt's right to take protective actions if the dam operation directly threatens its security, highlighting the critical nature of the Nile River to Egypt's survival. This declaration underscores the escalating tensions over water rights and security in the region, as Ethiopia continues the construction of the mega-dam.

Historical Context and Ongoing Dispute

The construction of the GERD by Ethiopia on the Blue Nile, a major tributary of the Nile River, has been a point of contention with downstream countries, primarily Egypt and Sudan, for over a decade. The Nile River is an essential water source for Egypt, supporting its agricultural sector and providing water to its populous cities. Ethiopia argues that the dam is crucial for its development and will provide much-needed electricity to millions of its citizens. However, Egypt fears that the dam will significantly reduce the amount of water it receives from the Nile, potentially leading to water shortages and a threat to national security.

Implications for Regional Stability

The GERD project has not only raised concerns over water scarcity but also highlighted the broader issue of transboundary water management in the Nile Basin. Effective water diplomacy is increasingly recognized as vital for resolving such conflicts and ensuring equitable and sustainable use of shared water resources. The situation calls for cooperative engagement and the establishment of